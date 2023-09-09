Famous, controversial reality TV star Phyna has sparked emotions online with a comment she made on Chude's show

During the interview, Phyna addressed the popular rumour about her getting rid of a couple of pregnancies before her time in Biggie's house

The reality TV star also noted that she doesn't think there's any woman who hasn't had a pregnancy terminated at least once or twice

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna has finally taken the time to address a widespread rumour in the public domain for a while now.

During an interview with ace journalist Chude Jidenowo, Phyna spoke about her beef with her colleague Chichi and why she decided to unfollow her on Instagram.

The Level-Up star noted that Chichi wasn't the only person from her season she unfollowed. She said there were five other colleagues, including Bryan, Chomzy, Daniella, Adekunle and Amaka. And it was because they all stopped talking to her.

Phyna talks about getting rid of unwanted pregnancies

The reality TV star also spoke about the rumour of getting her pregnancy removed, noting that it all started after her interview with The Punch.

Phyna noted that she doesn't think anybody is a saint, and people only get to criticize the person who washes their dirty linen in public. She stated:

"There’s no woman that will tell me she has not done it once or twice do you get? Now, I didn't give that interview to these people. It was a conversation in the house and I wasn't the only one that said things."

Watch excerpts of the interview below:

Phyna's interview with Chude stirs mixed feelings

Not many agreed with Phyna's comment about terminating pregnancies, and they criticised her in the comment section.

@emirateluxuryhair:

"Phyna not every woman oooo… just speak for yourself."

@janelleobieroma:

"As much as I won't judge you because I dont know your story and I believe your life's decisions is between you and God, He is the One you will answer to. Please do not normalize or generalize your experience- not every woman has done or will do abotion."

@scholarproof:

"Sisterly I've Neva had a pregnancy terminated and will not pls speak for yourself nnem, no be me send you."

@nuellamary:

"There are numerous women who haven’t committed foetus termination aunty Phyna! There’s nothing to brag about with killing."

@anni_eumoh:

"Learning how to control ur tongue in public is very important, chichi was ask certain question and she snobbed it, cos she knows if she answer it will cause dragging for her but u, u must answer everything, can't u always use ur number six."

@happi2592:

"Leave Phyna the winner alone and focus on y"all lives."

@ade.leke1969:

"Can you hear yourself talk? "That there's no woman that will tell me she has not done it once or twice" how does that sound to you?"

@elllarrh:

"Talk for yourself...What nonsense!!!! Tueh."

@nwosuonyinyeoma:

"Are you sure phyna is okay. How dare you say every woman has had a child terminated in their life."

@houseoftoreeah:

"Smh! This girl mouth no get filter... She go just open mouth waaaa! Madam speak for yourself!"

Phyna finally addresses Chichi's N100m lawsuit, tells her side of the Story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Phyna addressed the N100m suit levelled against her by Chichi.

Phyna revealed during her conversation with Chude that she did not issue an apology as the lawsuit demanded and was willing to see how things play out in court.

Phyna disclosed she already had a suit, shirt and shoes for her court appearance, but the summon never came from Chichi.

