A video of a young man and his lover claiming to look like Davido and Chioma is trending online

In the video, the young man and his lover could be seen grooving to Davido's hit song Assurance

As expected, the video has since stirred hilarious reactions from Nigerians, with some giving the couple different names

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut has caused a stir after he shared a video of a young Nigerian man who bragged about his resemblance with DMW label boss and singer Davido.

In the video, the man featured his girlfriend, who he claimed shared facial similarities with Davido's wife, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi.

Young man and his girl groove to Davido's Assurance. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @davido

The man was also seen attempting to copy Davido’s mannerisms, playfully turning his head and licking his lips as he grooved to Davido’s “Assurance” with his lover.

Tunde Ednut, in a caption of the video he shared via his Instagram page, wrote:

“What do you guys think? Comment below respectfully. CAN YOU SEE THE RESEMBLANCE?”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Davido and Chioma's lookalike video

See some of the comments below:

mayor_olla:

"Davido pro max ."

nikkybantystoreswears:

"Na Davido I first call am ."

ethelpeter8:

"He play and dance nothing but davido's songs in his tiktok live."

annieberrycourrt:

"I see the resemblance with Davido but Chioma’s own is what I’m yet to see."

austineonuoha_:

"He looks like Davido’s throwback…"

tony.frank:

"This one na 30MB."

osobatemitope:

"Actually they do ."

igbinoviaowen:

"The guy nor lie ."

shuunbebe:

"The Davido Enter small but the Chioma hmmmm….I Dey Come make I Wear my glasses."

ayonimofesugar:

"Na low budget davido et chioma, Apparently,if the boy blow finish he can actually resemble our davido."

kingkopay:

"They look like if davido was poor."

