Nigerian Street Pop act Portable once again sparked reactions on social media with a video showcasing his extravagant antics

Portable was seen in a moment of pure extravagance as he flaunted his opulent lifestyle in a bizarre manner

The Zazu crooner was relaxing by a poolside with his buddies at an undisclosed hotel when he suddenly started throwing money into the blue water

Nigerian controversial singer Portable has again shaken social media with a new video of one of his antics.

The video captured him displaying his lavish lifestyle when he threw bundles of money into a hotel's swimming pool.

The singer was spotted chilling with some of his pals at an unidentified hotel pool bar when he decided to put on a display.

Suddenly, he started spraying wads of cash into the pool in front of the table where he sat.

Some brave hotel attendants and guests quickly jumped into the pool to gather the floating banknotes before they were damaged.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

See the reactions captured by Legit.ng across social media platforms

idoma_attire:

"Werey! Your pikin never chop you dey do give away for marine spirit."

kaybugar:

"Na the serious guy among them enter water so."

peterr_deee:

"Pray make you get money oo.. Make you nor wet your only jeans and shirt for pool wey you dey try manage o."

ennylasbeautyworld:

"Make una no dey use this picture of him for blog….. seems he don fine pass this one."

queen_annastacyp:

"Abuse of NAIRA note I hope he won’t be arrested for this ."

Source: Legit.ng