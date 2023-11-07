Portable Zazu has dropped the tracklists for his next music project dubbed 'Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy'

The upcoming project contains 19 tracks, including some of the Zeh Nation boss' recently released songs

The number of tracks on the album has sparked reactions from netizens as a fan said Portable and his wife would be the ones to listen to it

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation lead singer Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable Zazu, caused a stir after he dropped the tracklist for his next album.

Portable set to drop new album titled Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The upcoming album titled 'Anikuleti Street Don Jazzy' contains 19 tracks, against his previous album released in 2022, which had 16 tracks.

See Portable's post below:

Portable's new album tracklist leaves people talking

The tracklist has stirred reactions, as many said it was too much to be on a single project. Others said Portable and his wife, Ewatomi Bewaji, would be the ones to listen to it.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

og_boss:

"Na you and bewaji go hear this one. 19, why unno put am for Netflix."

____aridunu:

"Make him do am inside CD go distribute for Alaba international."

omolara_dc:

"I don’t even download the song that make him famous I go con download 19 songs."

mrrbee9:

"Baba go just dy repeat tins on tins with same beats."

rkboy5350:

"First Nigeria musician to drop 19 album."

mandy__chuks:

"Ear don already dey pa!n me…Abeg listen with your family."

kuwait__official:

"Young duu be giving me sleepless night."

eniola_olasupo:

"You’ll will stream it cos you want to hear it."

kuwait__official:

"This one Na for him and him bar people go dey listen ooo."

ademitide_mi:

"Una just dey beef my Fav portable for life."

olasky_odogwu_001:

"No matter how you hate the album people go stream am."

What Yung Duu said about being signed to Portable's label

Legit.ng previously reported that Yung Duu admitted Portable was his helper.

He, however, said Portable's rant online about leaving his record label was not valid.

Yung Duu revealed that contrary to Portable's claim, he was not signed to his Zeh Nation.

Source: Legit.ng