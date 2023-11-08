Portable Zazu has repeatedly proven he is a supportive husband to his wife, Ewatomi, despite his many baby mama drama

Ewatomi recently took to social media to express appreciation to Portable over a second shop he was building for her

The singer's wife also shared a video from the ongoing project as fans and followers congratulated her

Zeh Nation music label boss Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable Zazu's wife, Ewatomi Bewaji, couldn't keep her excitement to herself as she recently shared her second shop under construction thanks to her man.

Ewatomi, in a post via her Instastory, which Portable also shared on his story, revealed the singer bought land for the new project.

Portable's wife Ewatomii Bewaji appreciates singer, Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's wife, who shared a clip from the ongoing project, also expressed gratitude to God and her husband for being supportive.

Ewatomi wrote:

"My second shop I thank God and I thank my man, work is still going. Jah continue to bless that man for me. God help me end it in praise, Isn't easy to buy land and isn't easy to build but Glory to God."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable flew out of the country with his wife.

People react as Portable's wife shares new project

Legit.ng captured some of the messages netizens dropped as they reacted to Portable's wife's ongoing construction.

OREKE_KIDDIES_WORLD 2:

"Another headache."

Jokky:

"The way I love dis bewaji eeehen."

adejumobimercilinatitilola@gma:

"congratulations my dearest daughter Bewaji mi.

Avril Lavigne:

"Na inside this sango sha… king of Sango… young duu for life… all this are just damage control."

Cecyl collections:

"What’s she selling abeg, they said that’s her second shop… maybe we can patronize her."

Sekissbaby:

"congratulations God we continue bless your husband Amen."

Sey Ashabiade1:

"Congratulations omobewaji."

oyinola Ahmed:

"more love omolalomi"

Did Young Duu remove Portable's pics on his Instagram page?

Legit.ng recently reported that Young Duu deleted everything linking him to Portable and Zeh Nation on his Instagram page.

This was after he dropped a stunning music video for his new song, Oyinmo, featuring Carter Efe.

The upcoming star had previously accused Portable of sending boys to beat him up.

Source: Legit.ng