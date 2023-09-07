Renowned Nigerian comedian Seyi Law took a swipe at supporters of both the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the concluded Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

As reported by Legit.ng, the PEPT declared President Bola Tinubu's 2023 election victory while dismissing that of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Seyi Law took to Instagram to deliver a stern warning to those contemplating protests or property destruction in Lagos State to sow their anger

Famous Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has mocked Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters about the just concluded Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) verdict.

Legit.ng reported that PEPT upheld President Bola Tinubu's 2023 election victory on Wednesday, September 6, and rejected Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar's complaints.

Seyi Law mocks Obidents Credit: @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

Nigerians and political elites who accused the judiciary of corruption have different views to the ruling.

Seyi took to Instagram to warn against people who might want to protest or destroy Lagos State properties after the verdict, stating that their actions will be at their own peril.

He wrote: "If dem burn you well, just light matches near Lagos properties in the name of anger. Body go tell you."

Seyi Law's post sparks reactions

mactonymore:

"What a very insensitive comment to make at this time. I’m so disappointed. Seyi."

ofcpointofview:

"Who said he was going to "burn" properties in Lagos? Did LP not win Lagos? If you can't hold your emotions then don't talk politics. No be only you support."

otunbagbenga_taiwo:

"continue this no sense you are doing thinking you are catching cruise. When a man refuse to understand what they call limit then they loose taste and become a joke."

adorekani:

"Oga rest . Stop gingering violent wel no body think of."

mo_bo_la_nle:

"My own concern is agbero, what if the govt doing about it? If the money collected is used to fix roads within their jurisdiction, nobody will complain.

"This Agbero makes tfare so expensive, before removal of subsidy,Igando to iyana ipaja was 200/250 but now it’s 400/500, agbero collects exact fare from the drivers. @mcoluomo , kindly address this sir. Igando road is so bad and the agbero the main cause."

Source: Legit.ng