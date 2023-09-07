Hours after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), Nigerian socialite and manager of skit maker Sabinus, Mike Premium, reacts to the Appeal court's verdict

Mike Premium noted during a phone chat with Legit.ng that it was impossible for Peter Obi to have won the 2023 Presidential election

Sabinus' manager noted that the Obidient movement alone was never going to usurp the All Progressive Congress (APC) without forming a united front with Atiku Abubakar

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

As Nigerians awaken to the reality of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, more public figures begin to voice their thoughts about the court's verdict.

Mike Premium, Sabinus' manager, is one of the influential voices who recently went online to air his thoughts, noting how Peter Obi was misled.

Sabinus' manager, Mike Premium, shares his experience at the hands of the Obidient movement. Photo credit: @mike_premium/@mrfunny_1/@gregorypeterobi

Source: Instagram

The convener of Youth in Politics noted during a chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons that Peter Obi's movement was arrogant and dangerous to the country's stability.

Mike revealed during the interview how he lost a N188m deal just because he wasn't a Peter Obi supporter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I'm an Atiku supporter" - Mike Premium noted and gives reasons why

During our conversation, Mike reiterated that he supported former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential elections and even mobilised a youth movement for him without being paid a penny. He also shared his reasons for supporting the PDP man.

"I supported Atiku for the presidential elections. He is what we need as a country. Peter Obi might have the capacity, but he lacked the support needed. Maybe in a saner country, he could have won but not in Nigeria, where the strong men, the movers and shakers in the country were not supporting him he had no chance whatsoever."

Premium also spoke about the PEPT's verdict, noting that there was no way Obi could've won in court because politics is not won or driven by emotions.

"All the noise on social media, can't be transformed to evidence. Politics nor the court don't deal with emotions. To make headway in politics you have to be brutal with fierce concrete evidences not noise and emotional blackmail."

"I lost a $250k deal just because I wasn't supporting Peter Obi" - Mike revealed

Premium shared with Legit.ng his thoughts about the Obidient movement and how it became a dangerous convent that was willing to take food from the mouth of people who didn't support Peter Obi.

"Imagine somebody cancelling a deal worth $250,000 (N188.5m) with me just because I wasn't supporting Peter Obi. Some Obidients were just too vile and dangerous they went as far as destroying some of my businesses. Some condemned me, some unfollowed me online, and I had friends and family members who all cut me off because of my choice. All of this just because of Obi."

"Seyi Tinubu is my friend, when I call him, he answers" - Premium noted

The serial businessman also shared that despite being anti-APC, he has a great rapport with Seyi Tinubu, the President's eldest son.

"I know Seyi Tinubu he is my friend. I have his number he has mine. Whenever I call him, he answers, this is how politics works. The way I was treated by Obidient, both friends and family, during the election nearly pushed me to delete my Instagram page and go private. So many people who are celebrities who supported that movement are quite empty upstairs, And it was painful to see."

Fans react as Sabinus steps out in graduation gown, flaunts multiple certificates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian skit maker and comedian Emmanuel Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus, sparked reactions online recently after a photo of him in a graduation garb went viral.

In the caption of the post shared on his page, the popular comic called on his fans to congratulate him as he celebrates a massive feat in his life.

Sabinus noted that he knows many would laugh at him for it, but he doesn't care because, as it stands, he is also now in the sphere of honorary degree holders.

Source: Legit.ng