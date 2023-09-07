The outcome of the presidential election petition tribunal was one that didn't turn out to favour the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Reno Omokri has vowed that he will never be alive and watch Peter Obi become the President of Nigeria.

In a post shared on his X page, formerly known as (Twitter), the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he would make sure Obi does not assume the highest political position.

Omokri stated that; for the cyber assault Obi's followers popularly known as ‘Obidients’ meted on his daughter and family, he will continue to taunt him and frustrate him.

Omokri made this statement shortly after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ruled in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The politician claimed that nobody has suffered from the former Anambra governor’s “ill-mannered followers like my family and I.”

Omokri tweeted:

"Peter Obi, I am waiting for you in 2027 and 2031. God sparing my life. Because of what you mannerless fascist horde did to my then one-year-old daughter and the rest of my family, I have vowed that you will never smell the Presidency. Never. Nobody has suffered from your ill-mannered followers like my family and I. And even if it means spending everything I have, I will do it to ensure that Nigeria never makes the mistake of electing you as her President, now and forever."

