Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Phyna has finally opened up about her fight with Chichi and the N100m lawsuit against her

In an interview with media personality Chide, the BBNaija 2022 winner revealed Chichi said hurtful things about her first but the part was not aired

On the lawsuit, Phyna revealed she waited to be summoned to court as threatened and she even got appropriate outfits for court

Contrary to belief, BBNaija ex-housemate Phyna was not scared about Chichi dragging her to court, instead she looked forward to it.

In an interview with media personality Chude, Phyna revealed she did not issue an apology as the letter stated because she wanted to see how things would play out in court.

Phyna says she was prepared to go to court Photo credit: @itschichiofficial/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

According to her, she already got a suit, shirt and shoes to appear in court with but the summon never came from Chichi.

On how the issues of the lawsuit came to be, Phyna revealed Chichi said terrible things about her at their reunion that were not aired on TV.

The reality star also decided to fire back and it went viral and Chichi still had the audacity to slam her with a N100m lawsuit.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Phyna's video

Phyna's submission drew mixed reactions from netizens. While her fans agreed with her behaviour, other people called her out.

Read some of the comments gathered below;

amakasuccess045:

"I'm not her fan but I believe he and I'm beginning to like her because she's so different and doesn't fake it. Congratulations once again Phyna on winning that 100m. Pls Phyna fans welcome me, I now see the light, I love ur girl "

kingozaz:

"Phyna will always be phyna, that's the beautiful thing about her."

when_gracefund_:

"One thing about some people they like pretenders . And Phyna can’t pretend to suit your comfort in anyway."

fassycommunications:

"Phyna is definitely saying the truth...multichoice did her dirty though by muting what led to her outburst. We all can clearly see that the question asked and answer given weren't related."

tessybbwalya:

"I think what Chichi told you pained you to an extent you too went to do you body indeed she is your inspiration "

ndclassy:

"Phyna nothing can ever justify that your gutter behavior that you displayed on a continental TV show reunion OK so rest."

rayt_enterprises:

"The fact remains that phyna refused to grow up in every way,two ladies fighting,face each other and leave her parents out of it. Chichi comport herself so well that she replied you with class but the fact that you can never leave your gutter behavior till date is what baffles your fans."

Phyna brags after getting her body done

Former reality TV star and BBNaija season 7 star, Phyna addressed a rumour about her undergoing plastic surgery to fix her backside.

In a post which she has now deleted on Twitter, Phyna noted publicly that she has always been a beautiful woman, but her fat belly was the downside that made her look less attractive.

Phyna noted that she has now gone under the knife to fix that downside, which has seen her take out all of her belly fat.

Source: Legit.ng