Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner Phyna has finally reacted to the trending conversation about her going under the knife

In a raunchy post shared on Twitter, Phyna came out boldly to note that yes, she's gone under the knife, but not for her backside but rather for her stomach

Phyna went on to brag that her backside is all hers and her banging new body was a result of her taking out all of her belly fat and nothing more

Former reality TV star and BBNaija season 7 star, Phyna has come out to address a rumour about her going under the knife to fix her backside.

In a post which she has now deleted on Twitter, Phyna noted publicly that she has always been a beautiful woman and her fat belly was just the downside that made her look less attractive.

Reality TV star Phyna slams a trending rumour about going under the knife to get a BBL. Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna noted that she has now gone under the knife to fix that downside, which has seen her take out all of her belly fat.

The Edo-state-born reality TV star then went on to brag, noting that she's set to pepper street like never seen before. But she has now deleted the public announcement.

Here below is a screenshot of Phyna's post:

BBNaija star Phyna addresses rumours about her going under the knife to fix her backside. Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

See how netizens reacted to Phyna's public announcement

@SOSOD90:

"Awww my love, you have always been a fine girl ❤️."

@SHerty88:

"You fine no be today baby. Na 90s bad gyal you. E don tey."

@DAQUEENAT1:

"Baby u r so beautiful. Continue showing off that soft axxI love it and that fresh bressmmmm... I mean I need bikini pictures ASAP ."

@posha10017735:

"Bella oya show yasef. We need beautiful perfect phone pictures."

@arikirizadoreen:

"My beautiful Onyinye..no one comes close."

@MdemkaZiya95747:

"Getting fine ' no you always been fine my queen everytime am watching big brother I miss seeing you in that house. Continue shinning, winning. Phynation will always celebrate you."

@KhairHumu

"It’s over for us ."

Source: Legit.ng