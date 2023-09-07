Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has now been celebrated by his ex-daughter-in-law, May Edochie

May heaped praises on the movie star after he bagged two honorary doctorate degrees in the same day

May’s words of praises on Pete Edochie raised a series of interesting reactions from social media users

Popular Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie’s former daughter-in-law, May Edochie, has now showered praises on the veteran movie star.

Taking to her official Instagram page, May celebrated Pete Edochie for bagging two doctorate degrees in one day.

The socialite shared a series of photos of the Edochie patriarch being decorated in his graduation garb as she celebrated his great achievement.

Fans react as May Edochie celebrates Pete Edochie for bagging 2 doctorate degrees in one day. Photos: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, only a veteran and a legend can be celebrated with two doctorate degrees in one day.

Not stopping there, May went ahead to call Pete Edochie a man of honour and dignity as well as a father of all. She also for him and his wife.

She wrote:

“It’s a double celebration!!! Only a veteran and and legend gets decorated twice on the same day.

Thanks to iSTM university for making the right decision to confer the degrees of “Doctorate of Arts” and “Doctorate of Literature” on the @peteedochie the great; a man of honor, a man of dignity and a father to all. The lion of Africa.

My prayer is that the good Lord will continue to strengthen you and mummy and give you only reasons to celebrate and be celebrated .”

See her post below:

Reactions as May Edochie praises Pete Edochie for bagging 2 doctorate degrees

May Edochie’s post melted the hearts of many fans as a number of them praised her for celebrating her ex-father-in-law. Read some of their comments below:

oilgas_25:

“This is the woman we know the one they married very well not that one dem pick like rag.”

stanley_6_to_6:

“Queen May is irreplaceable in the family of Pete Edochie, the other one is skit maker wife very soon Yul will be out of the bottle they placed him.”

eyinjuoluwaa001:

“Love and Respect for you keeps increasing daily. ❤️”

E_e_queen:

“you see daughter in law that knows the father in law so well. Is not an ordinary acknowledgment Congratulations message Queen May is giving the legend. she knows his very beginning to the final achievement. congratulations once more Sir Pete.”

therealmaranatha:

“Congratulations GrandDaddy! ❤️ You continue to inspire us all…Cheers to much more in good health and strength .”

tallafrida:

“This type of write up can only come from intelligent and computer wizard queen MAY the one @peteedochie love to his marrow. Congratulations sir.”

