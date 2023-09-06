Nollywood star Yul Edochie ignited a fiery online discussion for celebrating his father's double doctorate late

Nollywood actor Yul Edohcie has sparked another heated debate online after congratulating his father on his prestigious dual doctorate degree.

Legit.ng reported that ISTM University, Togo, awarded the veteran movie star a double honorary doctorate on Sunday, September 3.

Yul celebrates father Pete Edochie's doctorate degree a little too late Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The renowned actor's son joined netizens to celebrate his dad days after the buzz had gone down.

Yul celebrates his dad

Sharing a picture of his father, the filmmaker noted that the veteran was a man of dignity who deserves all notable recognition.

Yul further prayed for God's blessings on the elderly man.

"THE LION OF AFRICA. My man for life. Congratulations Dad.

"Chief Dr. Pete Edochie @peteedochie Two Doctorate degrees in one day. Very well deserved and more. Many more blessings upon you I pray and many more beautiful years. Amen."

See his post below:

Netizens drag Yul Edochie for celebrating his father late

Legit.ng compiled some of the hot takes below:

zion_last_daughet:

"Which day are you coming out from the bottle juju Austin put you in?"

queennatural_herbs:

"Look at how proud u are calling him dad but u make ur own children fatherless while their dad is still much alive .have a rethink."

_glorianneka_:

"You just dey wake up to congratulate your father."

chinasaflo:

"Why are you doing this now as if it just happened? May God have mercy on your soul@Yuledochie."

iamchidexonyenyiri:

"So u don’t want to be de next Lion of Africa? Cos u won’t make Lion of Nteje with dis attitude of urs."

mama_israelgh :

"Congratulations to the Greatest for once just congratulate the old man without insulting the son .. It's refreshing ."

priscy_pink:

"While one was getting A Huge Award from a prestigious University, The other one was getting his Award From A Dorime Club And na He pay for the showoff nawa o."

May Edochie reacts to death threats

Meanwhile, Yul's first wife, May Edochie, spoke out after death threats were sent to her daughter. Legit.ng previously broke the news that fans and celebrities raised concerns about May's daughter, Danielle, after she received several death threats online.

In a new update, May came online to appreciate everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers.

The actor's wife begged God to eliminate every giant in their families, believing that God would intervene for her and her children.

