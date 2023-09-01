Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s ex-wife, May Edochie, has showcased her lovely pre-birthday gift on social media

On her official Instagram page, the socialite revealed that a special person had gifted her the expensive item

May’s video showing off her pre-birthday gift raised the curiosity of many fans online

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has got fans talking after showcasing what she got from a ‘special someone’.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star’s estranged wife shared a video to celebrate the new month of September with fans, which is also her birthday month. May Edochie will clock a new age on September 16, and she revealed online that someone special had given her a pre-birthday gift.

Yul Edochie's first wife, May, received a pre-birthday gift from a special person. Photos: @mayyuledochie

In the video, May was all smiles as she revealed that someone made her morning even better. The socialite said she had received an expensive Samsung phone from an unnamed special person ahead of her birthday. She also could not help but wonder what the main gift would be.

She said:

“I wonder what the main birthday gift will be if this is a pre-birthday gift. Thank you to someone very special to me.”

See her video below:

Reactions as someone special gives May Edochie pre-birthday gift

Shortly after May Edochie showed off her pre-birthday gift online, netizens took to her comment section to drop different reactions. Some of them wished her a happy birthday celebration in advance. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ebasicsdiction:

“She embodies finesse and poise. She is the epitome of elegance. May the grace of the Lord abound unto you forever.”

monalisacode:

“Ogini.. freshness over load! Positive vibes only ❤️❤️”

ogeokoye:

“You’re blessed sweetie ❤️.”

cutemisianoskincare:

“It’s our bday month .”

faithsignatures_hair:

“We love you somuch @mayyuledochie I admire your strength and personality somuch keep been strong and better ❤️❤️❤️can’t love your less ma’am you are just too cute no cap ”

amagracie:

“Thankyou special person abeg buy her car make Yul and Judy run ma@d face happy new month ma'am.”

dgirl.hasnoname:

“Yuledoche and judy are preparing a video to reply this post lol but who cares when the queen is so happy we love you may ❤️ more gifts to come.”

May Edochie reacts to death threats

May Edochie spoke out after death threats were sent to her daughter.

Legit.ng previously broke the news that fans and celebrities raised concerns about May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, after she received several death threats online.

In a new update, May came online to appreciate everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers. The actor's wife begged God to eliminate every giant in their families, believing that God would intervene for her and her children."

