Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin, followed in his footsteps and took to social media to celebrate his dad Pete Edochie bagging doctorate degrees

In her post, the actress who has been dragged online countless times hailed the Nollywood veteran and said he deserved the honour

Netizens have again bashed Judy for celebrating the veteran after she deleted his photos from her Instagram page

Judy Austin recently did a U-turn to celebrate veteran actor Pete Edochie after surprisingly taking down his photos from her page.

The veteran movie star was recently awarded a double honorary doctorate on Sunday, September 3, by ISTM University, Togo.

Netizens drag Judy Austin for celebrating Pete Edochie Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Judy shared the celebratory photo of her father-in-law and hailed him as the Lion of Africa. She also affirmed he deserved the honours conferred on him.

Judy's post comes after her husband Yul Edochie finally celebrated his father's achievements.

The actress wrote:

"A big Congratulations to Chief Dr Pete Edochie @peteedochie the Lion of Africa. Award well Deserved!!! Praying for long life with more blessings Amen."

See the post below:

Netizens bash Judy Austin

ringing_world_22:

"Aunty u self rest u don try ,, the man say dem pick you stop dis eye service."

ijeo.ma7:

"Same man you deleted his picture from you page shameless ijele kulikuli "

juliaasweets:

"Ekuke o si na ogini? Mgbeke feeling funky,who is your Daddy? A man that wasn't aware when you were married,a man you wont stop at nothing to ruin the good name he has made? "

bec.kysamuel:

"You go soon delete this one like you deleted his birthday post.you are just restless."

tomisin171:

"You go soon delete ham again now "

chikaudoji:

"Zukwanunuike!!! This thing they're dragging you up and down, are you enjoying it??? Zukwanunuike nne!!!"

ijeo.ma7:

"Unstable miserable gal if you like post there grandfather picture they will never accept you as a good wife "

kingfortune01:

"Pete Edochie go talk again you go still delete this post u don start to de post em pics. He dey on his own oo."

carolchintu:

"Stop forcing things the Edochies doesn’t know you "

