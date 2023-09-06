Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now lent his voice to the trending Presidential Election Tribunal judgement

Taking to his Twitter page, the music star spoke on lack of unity and greed in some people

Davido’s comment on the tribunal judgement soon made waves online and many netizens wondered which party his post was directed at

Popular singer, Davido, has joined many other Nigerians to react to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.

The Tribunal also passed its judgement on some of the cases levelled against Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and PDP's candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The tribunal’s judgement was met with a reaction from DMW boss, Davido. On his Twitter page, the music star shared his thoughts on the development.

Fans react as Davido speaks on PEPT judgement. Photos: @davido, @officialasiwajubat, @petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, a divided house cannot stand. Not stopping there, he also accused some people of being greedy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“A divided house cannot stand …… everybody long throat .. well”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido reacts to PEPT judgement

Davido’s tweet after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal judgement soon caught the attention of many Nigerians and they reacted to it. Some of them wondered which political party the music star’s tweet was specifically directed at.

Read some of their comments below:

This tweep said people would interpret Davido’s post in line with their bias:

Tobi blamed hunger for the judgement:

Media personality N6 had this to say:

This tweep asked who would save Nigeria now:

Collins called it a Fuji House of Commotion:

This tweep tried to break down the meaning of Davido’s post:

Yul Edochie, other Nollywood stars spotted at PEPT

The ongoing Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja is making headlines on and off social media.

As many continue to follow the proceedings going on at the Court of Appeal Complex located in the Three Arms Zone, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Business District of Abuja, videos of some Nollywood stars, including Yul Edochie and Zack Orji, at the tribunal, have gone viral online.

In one of the clips, Yul Edochie, a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted paying full attention.

Source: Legit.ng