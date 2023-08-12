Big brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha is not a fan of All Stars housemate Tache, and she does not hide it

The reality star found it wrong that Seyi tried to tell Frodd to keep the news of the birth of his child a secret from others

Tacha's tweet has sparked mixed reactions on social media, as most netizens called her out for being toxic

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha has sparked mixed reactions on social media with a post about All Stars housemate Seyi.

Frodd's wife had their baby on August 11, and he was informed of the good news in the house.

Netizens react to Tacha calling out Seyi Photo credit: @officialseyiawo/@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

According to Tacha, Seyi tried to stop him from telling the other All Stars housemates, and she called him out for being an evil-spirited person.

The entrepreneur also added that Seyi called her an evil spirit. The video she quoted showed the moment Seyi pulled an emotional Frodd into a room after he heard about the arrival of his child.

She wrote:

"Just see person wey Dey call me evil spirit. This man just became a father!! iT’s a good news he should fu*king share it You evil spirited grandson."

See Tacha's tweet below:

Netizens react to Tacha's tweet

@rommy_idgaff:

"It was disappointing he had to attend the show knowing fully well his wife was due in a few weeks. Irresponsibility pro max."

@helenadamma:

"You dey vex for him acting Script lemao "

@TheSummerUKnow:

"But Tacha, you should know Seyi now. He wants everyone to be like him. Did he tell people he got married or have children? You shouldn't be surprised ."

@pamilerin2096:

"Press his neck. U can even sit on it my love with an iron chair"

@seye_OA:

"Şeyi don enter this one .. next time he will keep Tee’s name off his mouth."

@MattBobmanuel:

"I no understand that Seyi nonsense sef! That his stunt was pure evil."

@Awaritse7:

"Omo Tacha is in a toxic relationship with bbn She’s obsessed."

Tacha asks BBN organisers for apology?

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha sparked reactions on social media with her reactions to the first All Stars season eviction.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the controversial star made fun of All Stars housemate Seyi who got the lowest votes.

In another tweet, Tacha demanded an apology from the BBNaija organisers. According to her fans, Ilebaye should have been disqualified because Tacha was sent home for less than what she did.

Source: Legit.ng