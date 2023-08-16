Famous singer and rapper Bred has got people talking online with a comment he shared on his page about Davido's dad

Bred, in a post shared on his Insta-story, described his cousin's dad, Adedeji Adeleke as the wealthiest person he knows

The rapper is the second oldest son of Osun state governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke who is the younger brother of Davido's dad, Adedeji

Davido's cousin, a musician but less successful Bred, has stirred reactions online with a post he recently shared on his page about his dad's older brother and OBO's father, Adedeji Adeleke.

On his Insta-story, Bred described Davido's dad as the wealthiest person he knows. He complimented the post with a photo of himself and his uncle with a couple of emoji signifying strength and spirituality.

Davido's cousin BRed trends online as he shares photos of himself and OBO's dad, Adedeji Adeleke. Photo credit: @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting some months back when Bred revealed during an interview that he and Davido once ransacked his uncle's home in Atlanta, stealing all the expensive televisions in the house and sold them to finance their music career.

Though during the interview, he went on to apologise to his uncle.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the trending photos of Bred and Davido's uncle that he shared online:

See how netizens reacted to BRed's post hailing Davido's dad

@tzarmilli:

"One day una go repost my son calling me ‘Daddy mi Olowo ‘ too I no go give up on this money hunt."

@honourable_olu:

"Werey Dey find Davido face."

@certified_kiwi1:

"As uncle don pay house rent for our boss."

call_me_favy_01:

"What do you expect, uncle don pay house rent for this one again."

@bad_boi_city:

"I beg let the poor breath don't suffocate them."

@powell101665:

" u don snitch we no go look ur face."

@nutyourfavourite:

"Uncle don show am love ... Iykyk."

@tha_boy_joe4god:

"That one career don end make e support boys like us wey our head still dey hot make e for tap from our grace no be when we blow finish he go talk say I dey run after in car for IG live for lekki.. I no go hear o."

Davido’s cousin B-Red reveals is whole outfit cost N131m, gifts interviewer cash bundle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, B-Red, recently caused a major buzz on social media after a video went viral of him revealing how much his whole outfit cost.

It all started when popular skit maker, Egungun, spotted B-Red chilling at a bar and decided to use the opportunity to feature him in one of his videos.

B-Red was rocking what looked to many like a simple top and trousers with a fez cap, but the cost of all he was wearing left a number of netizens in shock.

Source: Legit.ng