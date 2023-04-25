Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently spoke on his father, Adedeji Adeleke’s thoughts on his extravagant lifestyle

While speaking at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Botswana, Davido revealed that he and his father sometimes argue over how he spends money

The DMW boss explained that his father makes sure he saves and invests here and there and also gives him smart financial advice

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently opened up on his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke’s thoughts on the way he spends lavishly.

The DMW boss was recently a guest at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Botswana where he spoke about his career and more.

During the interview, the Timeless crooner admitted that his businessman father was not always pleased with his extravagant lifestyle and they even get into arguments because of it.

Video as Davido speaks on how his billionaire father does not like how he spends money. Photos: @Forbes (Twitter), @davido (Instagram)

Davido revealed that to him, showbiz is different from when a regular person runs a business. He then went ahead to share an example of how his father reacted after reading a headline about him buying an expensive wristwatch.

He said:

“Sometimes we get into a lot of arguments because showbiz is different from a normal person’s life that’s just doing business. For example, I might be in Italy and he sees a caption ‘Davido buys this $300,000 watch’ and he’s like ‘Why are you wasting money?’ and I’ll be like ‘Daddy you won’t understand, we are inspiring people.”

During the interview, Davido also noted that his billionaire father makes sure he saves and invests his money from time to time. He also recounted one time his father gave him good financial advice after he wanted to rent a penthouse.

In his words:

“But all in all, it’s still business, he still calls me to make sure I save here, invest there. For example I wanted to rent a penthouse and he advised me ‘You’re wasting money spending on rent, buy it and use it, when you’re not around, Air BnB, so little advice here and there. It took a while for him to accept it but now he has.”

See the full video below:

