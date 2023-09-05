Big Brother Naija All Stars Whitemoney lost his Instagram account for the second time following his recent nomination for eviction

BBNaija All Stars Whitemoney has lost his Instagram account for the second time following his nomination for eviction this new week.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer lost the same account to a Caucasian hacker, who boldly deleted some of Whitemoney's pictures to upload his.

Hacker takes over WhiteMoney’s Instagram page the seocnd time Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

in the recent update, the white guy changed Whitemoney's profile picture to his and shared six of his pictures on the page.

As expected, Nigerians took to the comment sections to blast the hacker, with many contemplating that this was a strategy from Whitemoney and his team, considering the fact that he is up for possible eviction this week.

It's unclear whether the person who disabled the page is demanding anything or not.

See a picture of the white boy below

Nigerians blast pictures of the white boy on Whitemoney's page

Some of the reality TV star's 2 million followers took to the comments to blast the Oyinbo while many insinuated that this was Whitemoney's pity strategy.

See some comments below:

investorcashowo:

"Oga Ona strategy don cast tey tey."

its_maryana_256:

"Chilling in the pool okay ooh lemi go chill too."

alee__sia:

"Na Anytime white money dey up for eviction them Dey hack him account??."

alex_mrema_:

"They hacked the account again‼️ we still vote ✍."

vhiz_ada:

"If they hack this Guy account… whitmoney should arrest this handler .., very nonsense person."

seriki__o:

"WhiteMoney rn chilling in thr big brothrr house."

iamjanejude:

"please vote whitemoneythis guy won his season,imagine him leaving for people who didn’t even make final in their season,it will be a big shame! double up ur votes and save him!! atleast let him get to top 5."

toby_adekoya:

"Na lie jare anytime whitemoney is up for eviction na thst time thrm dey hack his account just dey play ooo."

toby_adekoya:

"Na lie jare anytime whitemoney is up for eviction na thst time thrm dey hack his account just dey play ooo."

official_chris_yo:

"You sure say no be white money people Dey purposely post this pics make we feel say na them hacked am."

Source: Legit.ng