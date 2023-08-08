An oyinbo guy has gained unrestricted access to BBNaija All Stars housemate Whitemoney's Instagram account

The bold hacker deleted some posts on the page and uploaded several photos of himself

He has also reportedly put the singer's page on private, making access to the page restricted and difficult

While some netizens sympathize with Whitemoney and resort to dragging the hacker, others think it's a strategy

The social media team of Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Whitemoney have lost his Instagram account to a foreign hacker.

At the time of this report, the singer's page has been set to private, with major changes made to his Instagram profile.

How did Whitemoney lose his IG account?

The page, which has 1.9m followers, no longer has the photo of the singer on display and several posts have been deleted and replaced with the oyinbo's photos.

The comment sections of the hacker's photos are filled with comments from Nigerians who wondered how he managed to hack a verified account.

All fingers have been pointed to Whitemoney's handler, who, according to many, might have clicked on a link that granted the hacker access.

See posts from Whitemoney's page below:

Netizens react to the update on Whitemoney's page

The hacker's posts on the singer's page sparked mixed reactions, while some people belive it's a genuine takeover, others think it is a strategy.

Read some comments gathered below:

bin_rozay:

"This man wan trend even outside the house … see strategy .. this account is not hacked."

_nkemmeena:

"Handler Go Explain Tire….. No Evidence."

happiokos_comedy:

"To me it’s strategy sha because I believe he setup 2 factor authentication."

lammaroflagos7:

"This one is gone you can’t find it "

iamblessed_hair:

"The handler don too trespass No enter link you say no, the real goat "

austinecrypt_7:

"Una don start o, who hack mazi account "

4u2c_gr8t:

"Person white money give account go explain tire when is back ,but no evidence."

king_beeh_:

"If this person is smart enough to hack an IG page...y’all think he’ll be stupid enough to put his face out? He obviously knows the account owner is a public figure with resources and currently on national TV."

Whitemoney addresses Uriel's claims about bullying in the kitchen

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Whitemoney opened up on his encounter with Uriel in the kitchen.

Uriel claimed he bullies her, doesn't want her in the kitchen and refused to eat her food.

After revealing his closeness with Uriel, Whitemoney said he doesn't eat her food because of her diet; she eats healthy, and he eats unhealthy.

