Big Brother Naija All Stars Doyin is contemplating leaving the reality show after she was put up for possible eviction

This revelation came to light during a conversation she had with fellow housemate Whitemoney on Tuesday morning, September 5

Doyin, for the first time, was among the four other housemates nominated for eviction this week

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, best known as Doyin, has considered quitting the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

She made this known on Tuesday, September 5, during a conversation with Whitemoney.

BBNaija All Stars Whitemoney speaks to Doyin as she seeks voluntary exit. Credit: @officialdoyin, @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Doyin is one of the housemates up for eviction this week, along with Venita, Ilebaye, and Whitemoney, whose black envelope immediately placed him up for eviction.

Whitemoney advised her against leaving the house, saying she would regret it later on in the future.

He stated that leaving the house the normal way would be preferable to leaving voluntarily.

Whitemoney said: "You don't know how big this is. You have no clue. By the time you step out and knowing fully well that you did that to yourself, then you put on your screen and you see, you will regret it."

"So, let it be that you left the process makes it to be; you're evicted. That is perfect. Not that you use your hand and do yourself. You will regret it o. Big time. That is a wrong move."

Watch their conversation below:

BBNaija All Stars Doyin sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some of the interesting hot takes about Doyin online. See them below:

_wizzyregiee:

"Damage control..she’s aware she won’t survive this week’s eviction."

blacaristocrat:

"Who is looking for pity votes now?"

nero_brooklyn:

"She thought she will sit on the HOH seat forever."

@NNwebube:

"When she won the HOH and PMP she didn’t want to take a voluntary exit, just because she up for eviction, she now wants to take the voluntary exit ."

@twentyone_01:

"Pity strategy."

life.of.didii_:

"No worry, before you know it. Sunday is here."

zitabenita:

"Person wey betray and bad mouth the so called friend dey feel betrayed this thing called life ehn. I’ve had people like doyin and I know how they act."

