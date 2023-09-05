Renowned Nigerian Gospel artist Mercy Chinwo is celebrating another year today, September 5

The celebrity evangelist turned to social media to share her gratitude to God for blessings in her life

Her husband, Pastor Blessed, also joined in the celebration, taking to his personal page to share heartwarming videos of the two of them together

Popular Nigerian Gospel artist Mercy Chinwo has added a new year to her age on Tuesday, September 5.

The music evangelist took to social media to announce the goodness of God in her life as she celebrates this new age.

Sharing images of her good-looking self, Mercy noted that she is a living testimony of God's abundance and showed immense gratitude to her creator.

"Jesus, you've lavished your endless love and favour on me.I am indeed a Living testimony of your grace and Mercy Lord I'm Grateful. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

See her post below:

Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed, celebrates wife

Pastor Blessed took to his personal page to share a lovey-dovey photo of himself and his wife outside the country as he showered words of admiration on his woman.

Not stopping there, he said a prayer for the celebrant using Psalm 91 from the bible.

"Happy birthday to my heartbeat, my treasure, I join the rest of the world to celebrate you today @mercychinwo.

"I pray for you today (psalm 91) For you will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence," he wrote.

See his post below:

Fans and celebrities storm Mercy Chinwo's page to celebrate her

Legit.ng captured some of the heartwarming gestures from netizens as they celebrated the gospel icon.

adesuaetomi:

"Happy birthday to our wifeeee @mercychinwo we loveeee you."

theonlychigul:

"Happy birthday dearest @mercychinwo. Live long and prosper."

officialwaje:

"Happy birthday ❤️@mercychinwo ,love you plenty Queen."

toriasignature:

"Best and cutest video on the space. Love is indeed a beautiful thing. Happy birthday mamalet. God gat you forever . Shine on my darling MMI."

iamcecekings:

"This video is permitted to restrict my airflow, such beaut has the permission to choke, I wholeheartedly allow it biko Happy birthday Mamabel ❤️ I don cram video ideas, Chineke Nna please ."

How much did Mercy Chinwo demand from Obidiz?

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo filed a 2 billion naira lawsuit against upcoming Afrobeats singer, Obidiz for using her name in his song.

The talented gospel songstress sued the circular musician for using her name in an offensive way that triggered reactions.

The song, titled Mercy Chinwo, was released on February 10, 2023. Mercy Chinwo demanded that the music be taken down from all streaming platforms.

