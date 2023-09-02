Burna Boy's parents are joyfully commemorating their 33rd wedding anniversary today, September 2, 2023

The singer's mother took to social media to share heartwarming snapshots of herself and her beloved husband

In the lovely post shared, Mrs Ogulu hinted at the prospect of an eternal journey together with her husband

Nigerian singer Burna Boy's parents are celebrating their 33 years in marriage today, September 2, 2023.

The singer's mother, who is also his manager, took to social media to share beautiful moments of herself and her husband.

Burna Boy's parents celebrated 33 years of marital bliss Credit: @thenamix, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Filled with gratitude for 33 years of flourishing love and romance, Mrs Ogulu hinted towards an everlasting earthly ride with her husband as she celebrated their anniversary.

In her caption, she wrote:

"33 years & still counting. Happy anniversary to us."

See her post below

Fans celebrate Burna Boy's parents

See how netizens joined in the celebration via comments:

the_real_tobe:

"Many more years grandparents of all outsiders worldwide."

_nimi_xx:

"Thank you for giving us Burna boy, and happy anniversary to you."

1sallee:

"Forever is the deal."

djwazzalee:

"Thanks for Damini! "

idcabasa:

"HWA Ma… more years in bliss and joy."

portharcourthq:

"Senior man, senior woman ."

cohdhed_gram:

"Burna papa na CITY BOY ."

@KinqKudos:

"I swear to God, I never knew Burna boy's dad is alive."

@_Adexnelly:

"Reason why we need to change the narrative of celebrating mom while neglecting our dad."

portharcourtinpicture:

"Love is a beautiful thing . Happy Anniversary Papa Burna and Mama Burna."

@_Adexnelly:

@Timmybrain_Ayo:

"Congratulations mama and papa. More Blessings and Grace to you and ur household. Iyanumashele."

