A video from Omah Lay's show in Abuja is trending as a man was seen crying as he watched the singer performed

In the video, someone could be seen consoling the young man while Omah Lay sang People (Alcohol) on stage

The short clip has since gone viral and sparked mixed reactions from male netizens, especially as many criticised the man's action

Nigerian singer Omah Lay, known for infusing his emotions into many of his songs, didn't fail to deliver at a show in Abuja.

This comes as a video from Omah Lay's performance at the event showed the moment a young man broke down in tears as the Soso crooner sang his verse on People (Alcohol), a song by Libianca featuring him and Ayra Starr.

Omah Lay sings People (Alcohol) in Abuja. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

Another clip from the video showed the audience singing the popular lyrics from the song “I've been drinking more alcohol for the past” alongside Omah Lay.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mixed reactions as man cries during Omah Lay's performance in Abuja

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

sylvzenia_:

"Let humans express their feeling in peace."

official_no_worries_yrn:

"Na only baba know where he don reason reach no harm in crying Gangsta cry too."

ujunwa__thelma:

"If you create a scene like this as my friend I will leave you there and go home because the drama is unnecessary."

djjizzi_official:

"That guy is going through a-lot, y’all should check on him regularly."

banji_abe:

"He's definitely going thru stuffs n the lyrics got to him."

elendukiki:

"Wetin be this ."

nnamdiiobi:

"Omo Una no know wetin Dey do am abeg. Cry your cry bro ."

_phanie_0:

"He’s a princess ."

hairbyharris07:

"My ex sha like to dey cry upandown he don start again."

dr_adanma_ojiugo:

"E be like dem serve am breakfast nd the music relate to the breakfast."

Young man blushes as Ayra Starr sings for him on stage

A video from Ayra Starr's show in Chicago left fans talking as the singer was spotted with a male fan on stage.

The male fan, who was delighted, was seen smiling as the Nigerian songster sang for him.

She also hugged him at the end of the stage performance.

Source: Legit.ng