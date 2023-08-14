Nollywood stars Rita Dominic, Jemima Osunde, and former BBNaija housemate Vee reacted to the jury's decision to kick out Uriel from the reality TV show

Legit.ng reported that Uriel is the second Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate to be evicted. However, it appears that her eviction did not go down well with many others

Many people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the jury's decision to remove Uriel from Biggie's house, even though she received more votes than Seyi

Famous Nollywood actress Rita Dominic, Jemima Osunde, and former BBNaija housemate Vee have turned to social media to express their deep dissatisfaction with the jury's latest eviction decision on the ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

Uriel's eviction as the second housemate to be voted out has sparked heated controversy among fans and celebrities alike.

Dominic expressed her displeasure with the "unfair" decision to oust Uriel from the BBNaija house, despite Uriel receiving more votes than her fellow housemate Seyi.

The veteran's remark matched the feelings of many viewers who had rallied around Uriel and were surprised by her abrupt departure.

Another well-known upcoming actress Jemima Osunde joined the chorus of critics.

Osunde expressed her displeasure with the jury's decision and the show's producers for permitting Uriel's elimination. She claimed that the eviction was not in keeping with the show's reputation for fairness and honesty.

The ex-BBNaija reality show contestant Vee also weighed in on the debate. She chastised fellow participant Laycon, questioning his decision to save Seyi over Uriel.

See their posts alongside others below

Rita Dominic and Vee's outburst sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured other ot takes from netizens. See their comments below:

the_belle_tiwa:

"The jury working on favoritism, popularism and familiarity which is making the whole system biased."

thatadaa_:

"The show is becoming annoying...Like Uriel have content and Seyi that is there doing absolutely nothing other than to gossip."

lanre.habeeb:

"I swear they don’t watch the show. Cause what is Seyi doing apart from acting like he’s bigger and better than all the housemates and every other person doesn’t have sense or manners?"

chyomsss:

"Big brother is biased . What an inhumane and unfair treatment . Tribalism at its peak."

