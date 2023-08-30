Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now spoken up after performing at the 50th PFA Awards

The music star showed his appreciation for being billed to perform at the prestigious PFA Awards

Davido shared a series of photos from the event and many Nigerians reacted to the great highlight of the singer’s career

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now shared his thoughts after he performed at the 50th Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the DMW boss shared a series of photos of himself at the prestigious occasion.

Not stopping there, Davido made sure to show his appreciation for getting the opportunity to perform at the big event. According to him, he was able to show for the umpteenth time that music and sports go well together.

Davido shares photos, speaks on his PFA Awards performance. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Thank you @the_pfa for the opportunity to not only attend such a prestigious event but also perform and show you the culture that is taking over the world. Music and sports have always gone great together and we proved that again last night!”

See his post below:

Reactions as Davido speaks on his PFA Awards performance

A number of Davido’s fans took to praising him as they reacted to his performance at the 50th PFA Awards. Read some of their comments below:

blackxcellencee:

“He leads, the rest follows ”

iamtrinityguy:

“Davido their father ”

fatherdmw55:

“OBO TOO BIG ABEG ❤️.”

Benitobaddest:

“Biggest, Richest, Baddest, Greatest. ❤️”

teamchivido:

“A very fine somebody! See person husband na .”

deindeofficial:

“Let’s get this!!!”

richie.richie127:

“001 Ooo ❤️❤️”

bigragee:

“The biggest.”

