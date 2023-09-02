Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is back in the news after sharing a cryptic post on marriage

On his official Instagram page, the movie star spoke on how there is no rule to marriage and a broken marriage isn’t the end of the world

According to Yul, you can meet someone yesterday and have a lasting marriage, netizens reacted to his post

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has once again shared a long post online regarding his broken marriage with his first wife, May, and him marrying a second wife, Judy Austin.

On his official Instagram page, the movie star penned down a lengthy cryptic note where he made a case for marriages.

According to Yul, marriage is a beautiful union and people should not let themselves be discouraged. He then went ahead to give fans a few tips to have lasting marriages.

Fans react as Yul Edochie gives tips for a successful marriage. Photos: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

He wrote:

“Marriage is a beautiful thing. Don't let anybody discourage you. If your dream is to get married, go ahead & achieve your dream. A few tips can help you have a long lasting marriage but there's no laid down proven formula to it.”

The controversial movie star stated that a person can meet someone just yesterday and have a long lasting marriage with them compared to someone they have been with for years. He also added that most times, the real reasons for marriages crashing are not revealed online.

In his words:

“You can marry someone you dated for 10yrs & the marriage won't last. You can marry someone you met yesterday and have a long lasting marriage. And most times the main reason for a marriage crash is not revealed on social media. Only the couple actually know exactly what went wrong.”

Marriage is not a do or die affair - Yul Edochie

Also in the lengthy post, Yul Edochie stated that people should try their best to make their marriages work and if it doesn’t, they should move on because it’s not the end of the world. According to him, it’s not a do or die affair.

He wrote:

“Marriage is also not a do or die affair. Try your best to make it work, if it doesn't, it's not the end of the world. Wish yourselves well and move on. Some journeys last forever. While some journeys have to end for others to begin. Love & Peace always.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie gives marriage advice in cryptic post

Yul Edochie’s post where he gave marriage tips soon became a topic of discussion after it went viral on social media. A number of netizens defended his first wife, May, while others bashed him and his second wife, Judy.

Read some of their comments below:

Diaryofacanadianmum:

“Guy nothing is holding your mouth from saying the main reason. Since last year you’ve not said the main reason. Just nonsense up and down. Please pay Sarah her money.”

marsh_melow_:

“E come be like Judy handwriting…. Immediately queen May post, odiegwu remembered to come and give unsolicited advice… no peace for the wicked! ”

Ug_bby:

“You’re the wrong person to give advice on marriage, u can advice on other things but u see marriage, pls leave it for your Father, thank you.”

okonofuaitohan:

“Is Judy that wrote this thing nobody can tell me otherwise.”

Jst_adaora:

“Why do I feel like, Na Judy Austin Dey write all this things .”

Thearrellgurl:

“He go explain tire You commit adultery inside marriage come dey advise us on top another man’s wife wey you colonize . Mad man and more.”

smood_ng:

“When people hurt others, instead of apologizing, they look for quotes to justify their stupidity.”

stephz_f:

“No be you suppose dey give this advice.”

