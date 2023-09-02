Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have blocked Sarah Martins on Instagram

It all started after Martins showed remorse online and apologised to Rita Edochie for always dragging Yul’s first wife, May

After Sarah Martins noticed that Yul and Judy had blocked her on the app, she took to her page to react

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have cut ties with their friend and former supporter, Sarah Martins.

The controversial celebrity couple were noticed to have no longer been following Sarah on Instagram despite her being the number one supporter of their marriage at a time.

It all started when Sarah Martins expressed remorse on social media for interfering in Yul’s marriage drama with his first wife, May Edochie.

The actress had also apologised to Rita Edochie for her actions after meeting the older actress at the airport.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie and Judy Austin blocked Sarah Martins on IG.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins reacts as Yul Edochie and Judy Austin block her on Instagram

Sarah Martins soon caught wind of reports that she had been unfollowed by Yul and Judy on Instagram and she took to her page to react to it.

Contrary to popular opinion, Sarah clarified that she had been blocked on Instagram by the celebrity couple as she expressed her surprise at the development.

In a post she wrote:

“Wow…just wow. Husband and wife blocked me.”

Not stopping there, Sarah took to the caption of the post to preach love. According to her, love is still winning.

See her post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie and Judy Austin block Sarah Martins on IG

Shortly after news spread of the severed ties between Yul, Judy, and Sarah Martins made the rounds online, it drew a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Olayeni02:

“Only Judy blocked you because it is only Judy who is controlling Yul’s social media pages.”

dorisaffularthur85:

“Dear Sarah Martins, please stay focus we the online in-laws they for you. You can't do evil and expect everybody to be on your side. God of queen MAY is working. ❤️❤️❤️.”

mariam_oyakhilome:

“Na the wife use husband account block you People you almost ruined your brand for,i am glad you have found light.Love you Sarah.”

amy_wealth:

“Na Judy block you on both accounts, yul no well and obviously has no custody of his social media accounts …”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“Inheriting people’s enemies is as good as losing your peace and opportunities.”

Chyomsss:”

Secrets will soon start flying up and down ”

Kennedyexcel:

“She go open Judy yansh all the hidden secrets including Judy’s babalawo wey dey arrange juju for her .”

cassie_collections:

“Who do yul this thing,.. really do am well ,,from odogwu to odiegwu.”

nadraassy2:

“I don’t support Judy or whatever she’s doing to May and yul, but Sarah’s other friends should be careful of her , her character seem like that of a snake , very cunny , she could have quietly withdrawn herself from the yul family shenanigans without having to publicly meet Rita and denounce judy her friend …LOYALTY AT LEAST!!!!”

