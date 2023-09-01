Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Sir Dee recently gave his thoughts about the reality TV show hosting back-to-back programs

During the conversation with Legit.ng Sir Dee talked about many BBNaija stars lacking substance, which is why some of them went back on the All-Stars show

Sir Dee also noted during the interview that being a BBNaija star is not a job description and isn't a particular tag anyone would want to carry for the rest of their lives

Nigerian reality TV star turn-actor/entrepreneur Atteh Daniel, better known as Sir Dee, recently spoke about how to measure the true value of growth of an ex-BBNaija housemate beyond the social media paparazzi and followership.

During a recent discussion with Legit. ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Sir Dee noted that the Big Brother Naija show is a great platform, but beyond that, it is not a job description, nor is it a tag that anyone should feel proud to carry for the rest of their lives.

Ex-BBNaija star Sir Dee talks about his life after leaving Biggie's house. Photo credit: @sirdee_da

Source: Instagram

BBNaija is a great propeller, and I can't deny what it has done to my career - Sir Dee

The reality TV star noted during the interview that the show is a fantastic space that could propel people to whatever they want to achieve with their lives.

Beyond that, a person who doesn't have a plan before going on the show would nearly regret ever stepping into the house.

"The Big Brother platform is an amazing space to propel you to whatever you want to do with your life, and it has done that for me in terms of my acting career. But beyond that, without being purposeful after leaving the house, life becomes shockingly harder for you to manage."

Sir Dee continued, saying:

"Life is hard and it will keep getting harder, but the truth is if you're purposeful and you have a plan even if it is 3-months fame the show gives you, you would be able to maximize it to achieve your goals."

BBNaija is not a job description - Sir Dee trolls colleague on the All-Star show

During our conversation, Sir Dee further shared that no one in the sane mind would want to be known as just a BBNaija star without any other niche of value attached to them.

"BBNaija is not a job description, and it is not a tag you would want to carry for the rest of your life. After, leaving the house you would have to find your niche beyond the fame the show gives you If not at some point you end up regretting ever going into the house in the furst place. And that is what I see wrong with most of the guys on the All-Stars show."

