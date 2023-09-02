More grace has continued to shine on the young lady Davido recently gave N2 million, Okoli Classic

In a new development, Okoli has now gotten a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max from a kind benefactor after Davido showed her love

She was seen getting very emotional and shedding tears in a viral video as she reacted to the iPhone gift

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The young lady Davido recently gifted N2 million, Okoli Classic, is once again rejoicing on social media after she got a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Recall that Okoli had gone viral after sharing a video of herself soaking garri and calling it fried rice because she was broke. The clip caught Davido’s attention and he gave her N2 million.

In a new development, another well-wisher has now given the young lady a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Fans react as lady Davido gifted N2 million gets iPhone 14 Pro Max from well-wisher. Photos: @mufasatundeednut, @davido

Source: Instagram

Popular celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video of the young lady in tears as she reacted to her brand new phone.

Okoli was seen showing her heartfelt gratitude to her benefactor as she explained that she did not know how to thank them enough. Not stopping there, she also removed the phone from the bag it was brought in to show fans.

In the caption of the video, Tunde Ednut explained that Okoli was having issues with her phone the day Davido gave her the N2 million and someone decided to give her a new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

He wrote:

“Remember the day she won the N2m from Davido, her phone was giving her issues. She even came online late that day . Someone just miraculously gave her a brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max. Congratulations @okoli_classic. More to come.”

See the post below:

Reactions as lady Davido gifted N2m gets iPhone 14 Pro Max

The news of Okoli Classic getting an iPhone from a well-wisher drew a series of reactions from netizens. A number of them celebrated with her. Read some of their comments below:

chyddo:

“Girl we have seen the gratefulness in you, its okay. God has remembered you already. Now you have to up your contents, bring something more to the table, lit up the stars and shine, don't let this dieee down, we as a people forget easily. Make the best out of this!”

amy_luxury_sa:

“But Davido carry Grace normally..❤️like seriously some people are born to Win..Davido is one of them…I’ve got a lot to say but let me stop here cos of Internet people..Congratulations dear.”

eshintheunstoppable:

“I tap into this favor for you, You are the next in line to celebrate, that unexpected favor that’s beyond your bank account that you won’t be able to calm down about like this lady…will come your way within the next 7days in Jesus name.”

johnjoy295:

“A real helper will not stop helping you no matter what they hear about you. May heaven send real helpers to us..”

endylight1:

“This girl is already a celebrity o, one day it will be our turn too. Keep pushing but don’t over push o.”

Judith_creatives:

“Now ask me, why am I crying watching this?? see ehhhh When God wants to come through He comes through. He shows Himself that He is God, He comes through when all hope is lost, He comes through in a way that you must know that It is God working. Thank youuu Jesus on her behalf .”

ben_ubam:

“Fake Instagram life wouldn't have gotten her all these.”

newton_rx:

“You see why it's good to not live a fake life? Imagine if she'd borrowed someone's iPhone, expensive dresses and all just to impress other fakers online?”

majorphylix:

“She's very grateful and extremely happy, nothing is more beautiful than a happy lady.”

Man in wheelchair appreciates Davido for sending him money

Nigerian singer, Davido, recently touched the life of a physically challenged man in a wheelchair, Adebisi Michael, and he has now reacted.

In a video posted on Adebisi’s Twitter page, he showed his heartfelt gratitude to Davido while revealing that the music star sent him a huge amount of money.

Adebisi, who was celebrating his birthday on September 2, 2023, was seen dressed in his best outfit to show appreciation to Davido for making his day.

Source: Legit.ng