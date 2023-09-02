Okoli Chinonye, the viral young lady who Davido recently gave N2 million, has been surprised with an iPhone 14 Pro Max

Chinonye struggled to contain her emotions as she broke down before the camera while showcasing her new smartphone

Internet users joined the young Nigerian lady in celebrating her new phone by sending her kind words

Days after singer Davido gifted her N2 million over her viral garri drinking video, Okoli Chinonye is now a proud owner of an iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone.

This is because someone gifted her the costly smartphone. An overjoyed Chinonye took to TikTok to share the wonderful development.

Okoli Chinonye was gifted an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Photo Credit: @okoliclassic

The young lady burst into tears and struggled to keep her happy emotion in check as she unboxed the new phone before the camera.

She expressed shock at the phone gift and expressed gratitude to her benefactor and influencer Tunde Ednut for sharing her video.

Chinonye urged netizens to help her thank the giver of the phone.

"All I can say it God is not done with me it’s just getting started and I’m ready for it," she wrote on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Okoli Chinonye's iPhone 14 Pro Max gift got people talking

NiyA said:

"This girl sabi speak English e nor get wetin anybody wan tell me."

chiomaprogresseke said:

"When it’s Gods time , things happen so free without stress . Congratulations nne."

PEN MGT said:

"Honestly by her looking and body language she’s well home trained."

omalyn said:

"Omo this is your time babe .. ther mercy of God has located you.. congratulations dear."

Angelforme2 said:

"This is the beginning my dear. Being you and transparent is the best.

"Endorsement deals still dey come."

Jeshron said:

"Where are those people that mocked her accent? Y'all are the reason God blessed her.. Congratulations babe."

osasgaza said:

"When it's your turn, "E go be like say you bribe God".

"This is just the beginning of better things to come."

Mum of lady Davido gifted N2m prays for the singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of the young lady Davido gifted N2 million had prayed for him.

The gift from the singer came after a video done by Chinonye of herself drinking garri with groundnut but pretending that it was fried rice and chicken had gone viral.

However, another clip has surfaced online of Chinonye's mum intensely praying for Davido. In the video that has gone viral, she was heard explaining how she cared for Chinonye and her five siblings as a single mother with income from her moi-moi hawking business.

