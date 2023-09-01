Mixed reactions have trailed a new video released by the sibling of the lucky lady Davido recently gifted N2 million

The lucky lady caught the attention of the Unavailable crooner after she went viral for drinking garri with apple

In a new release, the lady's sibling shed light on her sibling's next line of action and this was not well received by many

Maryvin, a Nigerian lady whose sister was given N2 million by Davido, has taken to social media to shed light on her sibling's recent move.

Okoli Classic, a content creator, became a viral sensation after she was seen in a video drinking garri with apple and calling it fried rice.

Maryvin said her sister was leaving them. Photo Credit: @maryvin2324

The clip was what made singer Davido gift her N2 million. In a new video, Maryvin celebrated her sister, saying she was so happy for her.

Maryvin reveals Okoli's next action

Maryvin shared a video of Okoli before a public transportation bus as she revealed that the N2 million beneficiary was leaving them.

"She is travelling o. She is leaving us," Maryvin said as she videoed her sibling.

It is not clear where she was leaving them to.

Watch the video below:

People criticised Okoli's sister

danielkc173 said:

"This post u made about her, got the highest engagement since u started tiktok, ur sis carry grace oooh."

KEVO said:

"Now now you don sister am????…. When she post garri, you nor post this thing. Them dash am 2m you come post video of last 4 years."

diamond said:

"Davido na ashawo, why him de always give girls money but not boys, that boy get bad intention."

user720539368749 said:

"She be your sister all of the sudden Abi ? Life LMAO ! When she Dey drink Garri ? You Dey there?"

user1732358286286 said:

"Yes finally post GUO the only genuine transport in the whole land transport trust me."

Best Video Clips said:

"She go settle people taya. infact na here family billing go start."

favour said:

"Na now she turn to sweet sisterwen people dey abuse her cus of her English you no come defend ur sweet sister oo,Ndi mmadu sef."

Lady Davido gifted N2m prays for him

