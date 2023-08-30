Popular Nigerian singer Davido has once again earned the praises of many over his generosity

Just recently, the DMW boss decided to send N2 million to a broke lady, Okolo Classic, who soaked garri but called it fried rice in a funny video

Tunde Ednut announced the good news online after Davido reached out to him to get the lady’s bank details

Much-loved Nigerian singer Davido has now gifted a lucky lady N2 million after he was amused by a video she posted on social media.

It all started when popular celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, posted a video of a young lady, Okoli Classic, who was seen drinking garri but calling it fried rice.

Davido sent N2m to a broke lady soaking garri in funny video. Photos: @davido, @mufasatundeednut

In the hilarious clip, the lady had taken fans along as she went out of her house at midnight to buy ‘fried rice’. She said she was hungry and broke and also had nothing in her fridge.

Davido to send broke lady N2 million

Shortly after Tunde Ednut shared the clip on his page, top Nigerian singer Davido sighted it, and he was very amused by it.

The music star sent a private message to Tunde Ednut, telling him to help him get the lady’s account details because he was going to send her N2 million.

Tunde Ednut excitedly shared the news online with a lengthy caption where he praised Davido. He also called for prayers for the singer.

“You see why we all love Davido? He has done this many times. After watching, he will laugh and say Tunde, help me give that guy 1 million Naira and then he will say NO ANNOUNCE AM Ooo! But this particular one is N2,000,000 in this era. I had to announce it.

"Can we have a quick prayer for DAVIDO? He’s rich, yes we know. He didn’t have to do this still, but he did. Many will just laugh and move on, but OBO, no! He will drop something.

"No matter how short the prayer might be, can you do a quick prayer for DAVIDO? We all have pains and needs in our hearts and I am sure he needs something from God too.

"Today, I pray God meets David at the point of his needs. God, please give him peace and rest of mind. Thank you for blessing this beautiful girl @okoli_classic ❤️❤️❤️… MAY GOD BLESS YOU.”

Reactions as Davido sends N2m to broke lady soaking garri

Davido’s kind gesture moved many fans, and they reacted to his generosity towards the broke lady. Read some of their comments below:

balo_ng:

“Davido can never do wrong in my eyes ♥️❤️❤️.”

tontolet:

“❤️God bless you @davido.”

iamfelixadeoye_:

“Nice one...good to see this @davido you try well.”

chyomssss:

“Avoid people who hate Davido . They don’t like good things.”

Chyomssss:

“Don’t ever underestimate the power of social media ✊Never ever .”

opiaegbe:

“Chai see as people story dey change, God Bless the giver and give the taker wisdom to utilise it well.”

jectimi_comedy':

“Good bless OBO . I know sey some people go wan copy the girl so that dem dash me 2m too but davido say make I tell Una sey he’s no longer available if u like go do yo own hunger video Shishi u no see . God bless davido and increase his pocket.”

law_renzoo:

“God bless Davido but the girl is funny sha. I watched it couple of times .”

oluwakemi._o:

“Wow, if every artist is like Davido, d world will be a better place❤️”

myhair_essentials':

“She found favor even when she can’t speak fluently this is for vendors that are so shy to pitch their business just becoz they are scared people will laugh at them coz of one or two gramma mistake . This is a proof that Money no go school . Thanks @davido remain blessed . English is not our mother tongue so stop being shy when you can’t speak correctly ”

