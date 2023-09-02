Popular Nigerian singer Davido has caused a huge buzz after sharing his interesting opinion on money online

On his Twitter page, Davido complained about money being the root of many problems as he called for it to be banned

The music star’s tweet on money soon sparked a debate among netizens after it went viral on social media

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is now in the news after he called for money to be banned on social media.

The DMW boss had taken to his official Twitter page to share his interesting perspective on the legal tender.

According to the Unavailable crooner, money has caused a lot of problems. Not stopping there, he also wondered if it could get banned.

Nigerians react as Davido calls for money to be banned for causing problems. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Shey make them ban money ? Na money Dey cause problem ”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido calls for money to be banned

Shortly after Davido shared his hot take on money causing problems, his post went viral on social media and sparked a huge debate among Nigerians. While many of them agreed with the music star on money being problematic, a few others noted that Davido is someone who enjoys the soft life money brings.

Read some of their comments below:

Abazz asked for Davido’s money and problems:

This tweep asked Davido for N5 million before money gets banned:

Joy said problems can never end:

callmedamy:

“Na money dey make people sin”

ambitious_claire_:

“After you don chop life finish OBO ahhh...rush do me 5million for there.”

onyinye_bakee:

“Until u no get money u go know say money is good. ”

omaakatugba:

“I agree with him. I have always said why does money exist? It destroys people and destroys humanity.”

morola_emeraald:

“Honestly everything in this world can actually be free.”

Officialspicey:

“Wahala , is it lack of money or too much money , please be specific.”

thekanyinsola:

“Yeah but I’d rather have the problems that come with having money than the ones that comes with not having any. If I’m going to be sad either ways I’d rather be sad in a Ferrari.”

lokofaps:

“Dash am all na.”

