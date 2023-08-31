Hours after his Instagram account was hacked, controversial singer Portable has created a TikTok account

During a live chat on TikTok, Portable confirmed his IG account hack but hinted he was still trying to gain access

Speaking on his decision to join TikTok, the Zazu star said he already had a fan base on the platform

Street Pop star Portable Zazu has finally reacted to the reports of his Instagram account being hacked.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable's baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, advised fans not to interact with the singer's Instagram page as it has been hacked.

Portable moves to TikTok. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable gives update as he joins TikTok

Following the announcement, the Zeh Nation label boss has moved to another platform. He officially joined TikTok, as he was seen in a trending live chat with fans on the platform.

Portable confirmed his Instagram page had been hacked, stressing that he was still trying to gain access to it.

The controversial singer also bragged about having a huge fanbase on TikTok, as he said fans were the ones who begged him to join the platform.

"Nowhere wey I no fit shine, I no fit blow," Portable said.

Watch a video from Portable's live chat with fans on TikTok below:

Netizens react as Portable joins TikTok

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. See them below:

kadoo_liolex2:

"Him too wan come beg be that , tap tap tap , give him few days, the money don enter his eyes , competitor."

iamtrace57:

"DJ Chicken don talk say portable go later start TikTok and it’s happening already.."

from_d_o:

"Nah lie ooo werey wan use scope he wan join tap tap tap."

djfalcao_:

"Make this guy go rest. No be by force to trend again. U no fit Dey trend forever."

brodasavvy:

"Nah now Tiktok go know say Nigerians don take over."

