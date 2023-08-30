Popular Nigerian singer, Portable’s official Instagram account has reportedly been hacked to the dismay of fans

The news was shared on Instagram by the singer’s actress babymama, Ashabi Simple, in a press release

Ashabi Simple’s claim that Portable has lost access to his Instagram account raised questions from the singer’s fans

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has reportedly lost his Instagram account to fraudsters.

In a post shared by the music star’s actress babymama, Ashabi Simple, on her official Instagram page, she dropped a press release from Portable’s management.

In the long statement, fans were notified that Portable and his management no longer have access to the account which has been taken over by people carrying out fraudulent activities with it.

Fans react as Portable loses Instagram account. Photos: @ashabi_simple, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Fans were cautioned on how to interact with the page and they were advised to call the singer on phone or reach out to his management if they needed anything. According to the post, the Zazu crooner’s team is trying everything they can to regain the account.

The press statement reads in part:

“Dear Fans,

We regret to inform you that Portable's official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters. We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue.

It has come to our attention that the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content. We strongly advise all fans to disregard any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account.

Please note that portable and his management team have no control over any content that will be posted from the hacked Instagram account from this moment on. We are taking immediate action to regain control and restore the account to its rightful owner.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Portable’s babymama claims his IG account has been hacked

Ashabi Simple’s post announcing that Portable had lost his Instagram account to fraudsters soon caused a stir among the singer’s fans. Read some of their reactions below:

Leoprincearmani__dmw:

“When his not wise to put 2 factors on the account school no he scam Abeg.”

oyebestniglmtd:

“My problem is how the hacker go delete more than 3k posts now that's big work .”

only1_oyedele:

“Yung duu go sabi the person wey do the stuff hold am well .”

idowu_francis2335:

“This post wey u make na omobewaji suppose make this post but unfortunately her English is frustrated.”

expensive_adeniyi:

“Sorry o.”

imlearningalife:

“Otilor.”

djmims_agbaye:

“Wahala wahala wahala! Portable leave Yahu bois alone face your own thing u no hear my guy.”

princesssikeoye:

“When mouth no go stay one place elenu ja rubber.”

