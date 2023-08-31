A young male hawker identified as Wisdom H2o was spotted in a trending video with popular celebrities Kate Henshaw, Hilda Baci, Jemima Osunde, among others

Dr H20 had gone viral on social media after a video showing his marketing skills as he sold bottled water went viral online

The new video of him hanging out with celebrities has seen many congratulating on his grass-to-grace story

Wisdom H2o, a young male hawker, is one of those who have seen social media turn their lives around.

The young male hawker trended on social media after he was seen marketing bottled water on the streets, which saw many applauding him.

Hawker hangs out with celebrities

Days after the video went viral, the young man was spotted in a video with celebrity chef Hilda Baci, and Nollywood actresses Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Munachi Abii, among others.

In the fun video, the hawker dazzled the celebrities with his pitch. Stunned by his action, Hilda Baci was heard saying:

“I’m signing him up”

Netizens react as street hawker hangs out with celebrities

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

KinqKudos:

"Internet impacts negatively on this generation but this is the good side of the internet."

SneakerNyame_:

"my helper no get camera or what?"

Kingabasalito:

"Grace found him. I pray Grace find me too ."

TrendkidUnique:

"Make the let local man chop pepper soup in peace."

AffiliatePlog:

"All thanks to the person that did that video. He or she is the chief engineer of his success. I hope he doesn’t neglect whoever the person is."

ir3oluwa:

"How people’s life change these days ."

Kolskicoolzee:

"The way it'll happen will shock you sef God is good."

