Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has now called out Constance, a popular TikToker who creates content out of his videos.

The music star went live on social media to issue a stern warning to Constance as he accused her of using him to make money.

Nigerians react as Speed Darlington warns TikToker Constance to stop imitating him. Photos: @akpimmuo, @constancecee / TikTok

According to Speedy, all of Constance’s videos are about him. He made it very clear that he did not like it and advised her to find her own direction.

He said:

“Darlington is my content, your whole video is me, I no like am, if you want to make money on social media, find your route, find your direction.”

Not stopping there, he went ahead to share the story of a girl in his DM who used to have 11k followers but now has 23k followers. According to him, all she does is dance in front of Hausa mud houses, and it is working for her.

Speedy then told Constance that Darlington was his own content and she should find hers.

In his words:

“There is this girl I met on social media, she chats me up, she had 11k followers and now she has 23k followers and her content is not all that extraordinary, she basically twerks in front of all these Hausa mud houses and it’s selling her on social media. So if you want to make more money on social media, find your route, your niche.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Speed Darlington warns Constance

The video of Speed Darlington dragging Constance for using him as inspiration for her content soon made the rounds online. It drew a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many noted that the young lady’s content even helps promote Speedy.

Read some of their comments below:

kamso_sparks:

“If I’m Constance I will still use this one I do TikTok video.”

jennygal020:

“Somehow Constance is making it funnier than actually watching him.”

amyskitchenandtreats:

“Same Constance that is promoting his new song ‍♀️ he should be grateful jare.”

theoadaa:

“ I love d chick. She's the only one that can make anyone listen to Speed darlingtons songs.”

franugo:

“Entertainment industry you don’t make it all alone, Speedo have use his angry character and push away many people who suppose to promote him, he is good and his consistent is what I like, but in life you don’t archive it all alone, we all need a helping hands.”

Thechefajfoodhub:

“You go explain tire o TikTok genZ no send.”

minky_realty:

“Tiktokers wey no dey hear word, this one nebi Tundeednut o! ”

redwinesucks_:

“Speed Darlington your ONLY fan? You better be flattered she takes the time to mimic you.”

Why Speed Darlington can't feature Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in an interview with Hip TV, Speed Darlington shared his thoughts about Burna Boy as well as Davido and Wizkid.

Sharing his thoughts on Burna Boy, the singer opined that he wouldn't do a song with his colleague to avoid people crediting his success to the African Giant.

The Bangdadadang singer said:

"I wouldn't want to take such a risk. I'll only do songs with people whom I believe are on my level. I don't want to do a song with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido. I'm not interested. Tomorrow it becomes 'we made you'. You didn't make me, I was trending before you met me."

