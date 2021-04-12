- A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media as she announced without shame her occupation

- She shared pictures of when she cultivated cassava crops and the process of frying the garri

- Many took to her comment section to celebrate her, others still expressed doubt as to whether she actually fries garri due to her chic look

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show that she makes her living through honest means she is not shy about.

The lady @EduEle5 shared pictures that tell she sells garri.

In the images she showcased, one showed when she was cultivating the cassava crop on a farm, another when she was peeling the already harvested cassava. @EduEle5 also attached a picture that captured the moment she was in the process of frying the garri.

She however added an image where she looked all glowing and nicely dressed and this got mixed reactions.

This is as many thought she was fronting the garri business to cover up for an undisclosed venture she engages in as they do not believe one could be a garri seller and still look good.

In a chat with Legit.ng, the lady identified as Ideba Edu Ele - an indigene of Cross Rivers state - said she resorted to farming when her job search wasn't yielding fruits.

According to Ideba, farming is actually something her family have engaged in for a while.

"Farming is something I and my family have been doing for years now and we no longer see it as hard work because we are used to it.

"The prayer is to scale up someday."

The mass communication graduate who finished school in 2020 went on to highlight challenges she faces as a female farmer.

"As a lady, the health b hazard is there from continuous exposure to smoke, rain falling on you in the bush

"But all that are everyday farming experience, nothing new."

Ideba also mentioned finance and lack of machinery to go large scale as part of her problems at the moment.

Many hailed her for upholding dignity in her labour.

@Chuckwillywonka reacted:

"I don't even know what to say, this is a kind of girl I'd love to keep forever..."

@Hycentee questioned:

"Swear say na garri dey give you money

"Swear"

@EagleZoneng said:

"If this is what you do for a living It will show in your body, you can't have frying garri in such settings as your hustle and still have your body glow like this."

@_ndianabasi commented:

"Better money and better husband go fit you sha. Proud of your work. I can relate because I did all these and more while growing up. May God answer your heart desires."

As stressful as farming can be, a lot of people have made much money from it and it has been described as one of the most lucrative business anyone can venture into irrespective of age.

