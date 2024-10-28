Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo got netizens talking after they shared a picture of their phone wallpapers

The two influencers met recently at an event and took a moment to gush about their relationships

The viral photograph displayed the lovey-dovey moments between Hilda and Priscilla, and their men

Nigerian social media stars Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo caught the attention of netizens after sharing their phone wallpapers.

The two met at a recent event and took a photo of their phones side by side, showcasing their wallpapers. Both chose cosy pictures with their boyfriends for their screens.

Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo shared their phone wallpapers. Credit: @its.priscy, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Priscilla later took to Snapchat, asking fans to guess which wallpaper belonged to whom.

See the picture below:

Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo spur reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions to the photo posted by Priscilla below:

christieadeniji:

"If singles can survive this year then we can survive anything."

_adelekedebbie:

"Everywhere you turn relationship people, single pringles will never forget this year."

pecy.wil:

"These phones* but Wetin concern me I no kuku get man."

finex_fabrics:

"Dear Singles, Graduation gown is available, we have tried for the year."

anita_ifeoma:

"Mtcheewwwwwww. Make una guess the owner of the phone wey dey my hand too."

abiolaummy:

"This 2024.. singles no get mind to breathe."

everything_steffy:

"My question is..do their men have their wallpapers set up like this?"

_adelekedebbie:

"Everywhere you turn relationship people, single pringles will never forget this year."

stylebysmokie_:

"Finished women to finished men."

king_kosi8:

"Make the owners of the phone guess who Dey my own wallpaper too mtcheew."

anita_ifeoma:

"Mtcheewwwwwww. Make una guess the owner of the phone wey dey my hand too."

everything_steffy:

"My question is..do their men have their wallpapers set up like this ?"

Fans share observation about Priscilla's engagement

Legit.ng had reported that fans had shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng