Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her man are out here making singles on social media feel the heat of their love for each other

Juma Jux shared a photo he took with his wife-to-be and noted that he missed her so much in the caption

While their post was cute, it was Prsicilla's response to him that drew the most attention on social media

It may seem that the wedding between Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, might be happening sooner than expected.

Their love story became public some months ago, and social media users have not rested since then. It's either Iyabo Ojo talking about them on her official page or Priscilla sharing one post or the other about how her man pampers her.

However, in a recent development, Juma Jux, the famous Tanzanian singer, posted a photo of himself and his wife-to-be holding hands while he wrote the caption in his language, which meant that he missed her so much.

Priscilla saw this and reacted swiftly, expressing how much she wished for them to be together.

Another part of her response that caught people's attention was when she asked him if the wedding could be moved to December.

In her words:

"Can we move the wedding date to December baby. I miss you so much, I feel sick. I miss you the most oko miii."

See the post here:

Fans gush over Priscilla and her man

Legit.ng complied some reactions below:

Juma's sister @fatma8five reacted with love emojis.

@empressjudas:

"Can u give me your moooooneeeeeyyy."

@its.priscy:

"Hottest husband alive."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Awwwwww ❤️❤️."

@abimbsonjedidahfabrics:

"Jux doesn't want singles to breath and we are loving it like that😍😍😍😍."

@beaut_y821:

"See me smiling and blushing, anyone way won put asunder May fire 🔥 plus thunder fire dem."

@tiernyolalere:

"We all miss her too 😂😂 awa online inlaw Abi how I go write am 😂."

Priscilla Ojo forces Juma Jux to do TikTok

Meanwhile, Priscilla updated netizens about her relationship with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

The young influencer posted a video of how she forced her man to join her in doing a TikTok challenge.

The adorable video received a series of interesting comments from social media users, including single ones.

