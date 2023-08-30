Former Big Brother Naija All Stars Frodd has continued to express his excitement over reuniting with his family

Legit.ng reported that the reality TV star met with his family immediately after his eviction on Sunday, August 27

In a new update, the businessman was spotted romancing his wife on the morning of August 30 as she nurtured their baby for the day

Evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd is spending quality time with his wife and the new little being they recently created.

Legit.ng broke the news that Frodd was eagerly excited to meet his first fruit following his eviction from the reality TV show.

Frodd romances wife during her morning care routine with baby Elena Credit: @callmed_frodd

A new video shared on the celebrity's page captured the lovely moment his wife was nurturing their child this morning, August 3.

The TV star who was in the room displayed elation to be around his wife and daughter and went forward to plant a wet kiss on his woman's lips.

BBNaija Frodd's video sparks sparks reactions

Fans and netizens quickly pointed out the happiness radiating around the businessman's face. See their comments below:

ucheogbodo:

"Must feel really good congratulations."

septemberman_:

"This eviction really Favour you o."

sarahenahoro:

"Best feelings ever. This is where u belong o not there ."

teez_dora:

"Just few seconds with family and oga is glowing different ."

mimiorjiekweng:

"CONGRATULATIONS BRO.. Coming to see baby oh."

991beauty:

"Is the aggressive cuddling for me and product of violence much love guys."

ojulewastudio:

"So beautiful..may your home continue to be a beautiful testimony."

liliberry10:

"Baby Elena is already a superstar ⭐... Let all baby endorsement start rolling in ."

its_tegadominic:

"Na you win for this thing too cute Nnam."

