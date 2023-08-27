Comedienne Real Warri Pikin recently caused a stir on social media with pictures of her weight loss transformation

Warri Pikin also hinted she would be sharing her weight loss journey to inspire others like her

The comedienne's pictures have, however, stunned many of her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

Popular comedienne Anita Asuoha better known as Real Warri Pikin, has left many talking on social media after she shared some stunning pictures of her weight loss transformation.

Warri Pikin, who appeared to have been working on weight in the background, revealed she is ready to share details on how she achieved her summer body from being a plus-size comedienne.

Real Warri Pikin set to share her weight loss journey. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

She revealed her weight loss journey took time.

Sharing pictures on her Instagram page, Real Warri Pikin wrote:

“M READY! It took me a while to do this Because I was digesting and processing everything I went through… Now I am finally Ready to share My WEIGHT LOSS JOURNEY and I hope my story inspires someone Stay tuned! Full story drops on Monday 7pm."

See her post, including the pictures she shared below:

Many stunned by Real Warri Pikin's weight loss transformation

See some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

shanspark:

"I don't but I kinda love your old body. Who else feels same way."

chinneydiana:

"I prefer the old you."

unusual_omah:

"Mtcheeew what journey on how you lost weight in a week small time you will advertise a brand and say that’s what you used ……you guyz can never be honest ..anyways I pity those that believes the trash you guyz say."

maryremmynjoku:

"Na only you fit advice me. I swear ."

king_lascurt:

"Gaining weight is enjoyment, losing weight is serious punishment. Serious self discipline. If you know you know."

nikkys_something:

"Abeg no tell us say na gym or weight loss tea becos we know this kind of weight loss neither of them.....you look good."

