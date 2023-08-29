An Oyinbo lady moved to Nigeria with her Nigerian husband and shared her amazing experience

In a viral video, the woman revealed that she left her home country and relocated to Nigeria to live with her spouse

She expressed her joy and satisfaction with her new life in the West African nation, and the woman also showed how she learned to cook Nigerian dishes and flaunted some of her culinary skills

An Oyinbo lady who moved to Nigeria with her Nigerian husband narrated her wonderful experience in a viral video.

The woman shared a video clip on social media where she opened up about her decision to leave her home country and settle down in Nigeria with her husband, whom she met and married abroad.

Oyinbo lady enjoys her Nigerian experience.

She said she was very happy and content with her new life in the West African country, which she described as beautiful and diverse.

Oyinbo lady comes to settle in Nigeria

The woman also demonstrated how she adapted to the Nigerian way of life by learning to cook various Nigerian dishes, such as jollof rice, egusi soup, and pounded yam.

She displayed some delicious meals she prepared and said she enjoyed eating them with her husband and his family.

She also showed off her Nigerian fashion sense by making her hair in braids, which made her feel more connected to the Nigerian culture.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User2359951623583:

"Nigeria is not perfect but Nigeria is the perfect place to live."

ThaEdogirl:

"That braid looks good on you. Na only our boys dey being Oyinbo come, our ladies no Dey try at all."

Ezeigbokelechi:

"When yoU go back tell them the good news about Nigeria."

Snowman$:

"We give what we receive that's Nigeria we are capable of love and violence just tell us which yoU want."

Merittalmer202:

"I'm happy you enjoyed your stay. Nigeria is not a terrible coUntry as d media describes it. D moment u Summon courage 2cme, u ll want 2cme back again."

