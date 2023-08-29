Internationally acclaimed Nigerian star Burna Boy piqued the interest of fans after he begged fans for money at a London event

A viral video showed Burna Boy asking his audience for some payment for an extra show he was set to give them

The Last Last crooner went on to jokingly note that the audience would be his debtors if they refused to comply

A viral video captured when Burna Boy begged his fans for money at his recent concert in London

The Grammy Award-winning artist stunned the concertgoers when he brazenly stated that he needed money.

Burna Boy jokingly requests money from fans at UK concert Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Playfully, an audience member shouted, "You don't need no money; you're rich".

Burna explained that the money was to pay for the performance he had yet to do. He teasingly remarked that they would be indebted to him once he was done performing.

A front-rower quickly gave him money, and Burna Boy excitedly accepted the money, saying, "Oh, I like these people."

See the video below

