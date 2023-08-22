Burna Boy's popular saying, "No evidence, you go explain tire", has featured in a recent University of Uyo examination

The saying appeared in question five of the exam written by 400-level students of the Department of History and International Studies

A copy of the examination question paper has surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions

"No evidence, you go explain tire," a famous saying by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, has appeared in a University of Uyo (UNIUYO) examination.

Facebook user, Effiong G Victor, shared the examination question paper on the social media platform, noting that the way the school sets exam questions leaves him in wonder.

Burna Boy's popular saying was featured in a UNIUYO exam. Photo Credit: @burnaboygram, Facebook/Effiong G Victor

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's saying as number five question

Legit.ng observed that the singer's saying appeared under the Critical Philosophy of History section as the number five question.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The exam, written on Monday, August 21, 2023, was for 400-level students of the history and international studies department.

The question reads:

'How is the nature of history demonstrated in the trending cliche of Nigeria's music icon, Burna Boy, that: "no evidence, you go explain tire"?'

How Burna Boy's saying came about

It all started during the singer's Instagram Live session with fans some weeks ago.

While speaking, Burna said:

“If you no make am no evidence say you try your best.

“You go dey explain tire.”

“You go explain explain explain because no evidence say you try your best if you no make am.”

Fans, however, picked out the line, "You go explain tire, no evidence", and popularised it.

People react to UNIUYO exam question paper

Jane Onyi Alia said:

"I don't see the big deal here. Normally, if you studied, you go fit write. Just find out whether the lecturer prefers you repeating their notes or you writing from your understanding."

Valerie Chidubem said:

"LMAO . UNN wey ask say make we explain "When France sneezes Europe catches cold". People wan mad for hall."

Iny Oluwanifemi said:

"They give you guys 3 hours e still dey burst my brain.

"Unilag 1hr:58mins bayii dem don dey collect script for literature exam or Faculty of Arts generally..."

King Sleey said:

"Sha the answer is simple.

"During the presidential election, PETER OBI had the highest vote, but INEC declared TINUBU has the winner.

"Youth don explain tire "the election was rigged".

"Court "NO EVIDENCE."

Doris Chimdiebere said:

"This my HOD is something else. After writing his exams your brain will just be turning on in own. This man will lecture from morning till night without getting tired."

Obi Cubana featured in UNIZIK's exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that businessman Obi Cubana was featured in UNIZIK's examination.

The 48-year-old's name was in the second section of the course titled modern authors.

A photo of the examination question paper was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and stirred massive reactions. It also got the attention of Obi. Reacting in the comment section, he said:

"Hahahahah! No be small thing ooo!"

Source: Legit.ng