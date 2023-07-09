A number of Nigerian celebrities are known not only for their music but for also for their controversial love lives

It has sort of become a norm to have Nigerian music stars who have been entangled in baby mama dramas

However today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the few top music stars who do not have baby mama scandals tainting their careers

The Nigerian entertainment industry is one that gets fans talking for many reasons other than their crafts. Sometimes, top celebrities make headlines for being involved in messy relationships with baby mamas.

Over the years, top music stars such as 2baba, Davido, Wizkid and even YBNL boss, Olamide, have been embroiled in one baby mama scandal or the other despite the many fans that look up to them. However, this has not affected the love of their supporters.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at other top Nigerian celebrity musicians, who despite their fame and money, have managed to stay out of the limelight on issues related to baby mamas and unwanted pregnancies. See some of them below:

1. Don Jazzy:

Nigerian music mogul and MAVIN Records boss, Don Jazzy, is one celebrity who has no doubt made a mark for himself in the industry. Despite his many years of maintained relevance, The Don has managed not to be involved in controversial issues especially those about baby mamas. However, it was revealed that he used to be married at a young age but the union quickly ended because he focused more on his career growth at the time.

2. Burna Boy:

One celebrity who has also managed to stay away from the spotlight when it comes to having baby mamas is Grammy-winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy. The self-styled Odogwu is no doubt very controversial but his controversies seems to end at him having girlfriends, leaving ladies feeling jilted or not attending shows he was billed to perform at on time. In the heat of Davido’s recent scandal with over three ladies coming out to claim they got pregnant for him, many Nigerians started to wonder about Burna Boy and why he had never made headlines for such news.

3. Adekunle Gold:

Talented Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, is another Nigerian celebrity who falls into the category of no baby mama drama. Despite evolving from his lover boy persona to his sugar daddy vibe under the tag Tio Tequila, AG Baby has still managed to not make the news for being involved with ladies other than his wife, Simi. There’s no doubt that he is still a lover boy at heart despite his new style.

4. Phyno:

Popular Nigerian rapper, Phyno, is another celebrity musician who has been in the music industry for a while but has no scandals about baby mamas trailing him. The top rapper has no known baby mamas or relationships and only seems to be focused on his music.

5. Falz the Bahd Guy:

Another Nigerian music star whose reputation has remained unaffected by baby mama drama is rapper and activist, Falz the Bahd Guy. He has managed to win the hearts of many with his music and his dedication to calling out the government when needed.

6. Mr Eazi:

Popular Nigerian singer and businessman, Mr Eazi, is another top music star who has never made headlines for being a randy man with many baby mamas on his trail. Even before his engagement to billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, Eazi has maintained a cool reputation that has earned him the respect of many.

Many individuals handle fame differently and for some it’s an opportunity to do the things they consider a flex, including having many women on their trail. For others, it’s a time to be more careful of their actions and maintain a lowkey stance on things that could potentially harm their career while some others simply do not engage in activities that would get them trending for the wrong reasons. However, time has shown that even the seemingly innocent ones might only be good at keeping things under wraps.

