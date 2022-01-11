Rap musician Phyno has kicked off the year on a rather amazing and heartwarming note as he recently hosted friends in his home

The rapper invited Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, Timaya, Peruzzi Vibes among others to wine and dine with him

Phyno flooded his Instastory channel with hilarious videos from the game time session during the brotherly link up

After weeks of touring and performing in concerts, rap musician Phyno finally had some free time for himself and he decided to spend it with friends and colleagues in the music industry.

The rapper opened the doors to his home to superstars like Burna Boy, Jude Engees, Ruger, Peruzzi Vibes among others.

Burna Boy, Timaya, Peruzzi, Portable, other top stars chill at Phyno's Lagos crib. Photo: @phynofino

An excited Phyno took to his Instasotry channel with several videos which appeared to have been recorded during the game session of the hangout.

Some top superstars were spotted in a completely hilarious state as they had VR sets worn and battled with their opponents in the ‘metaverse’.

Check out a video below:

Reactions

badperson__231 said:

"See as Timaya no get chills , Bayelsa boy."

iammrdynasty said:

"Chilling with the big guys zazoooooh way."

oscarlante said:

"I kinda like this. Low key chills with the mandem."

tmmofficcial said:

"Timaya said nawa ooo that’s very deep Omo ehhhn grace no know any man ooo."

Portable makes appearance

Also among those who made an appearance at Phyno’s home is rising star, Portable. The young man couldn’t contain his excitement as he met the legendary superstars for the first time.

Sharing videos on his Instagram page, Portable wrote:

“Happy to meet some of the legendary in Nigeria music industry tonight. A big man chilling with the big mens.”

See his post below:

