Celeb Link-Up: Rapper Phyno Hosts Burna Boy, Timaya, Peruzzi, Portable, Other Top Stars in His Lagos Crib
- Rap musician Phyno has kicked off the year on a rather amazing and heartwarming note as he recently hosted friends in his home
- The rapper invited Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, Timaya, Peruzzi Vibes among others to wine and dine with him
- Phyno flooded his Instastory channel with hilarious videos from the game time session during the brotherly link up
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
After weeks of touring and performing in concerts, rap musician Phyno finally had some free time for himself and he decided to spend it with friends and colleagues in the music industry.
The rapper opened the doors to his home to superstars like Burna Boy, Jude Engees, Ruger, Peruzzi Vibes among others.
An excited Phyno took to his Instasotry channel with several videos which appeared to have been recorded during the game session of the hangout.
We no longer rise by lifting others? Reactions as Davido says ‘make money and ignore’ is his motto for 2022
Some top superstars were spotted in a completely hilarious state as they had VR sets worn and battled with their opponents in the ‘metaverse’.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Check out a video below:
Reactions
badperson__231 said:
"See as Timaya no get chills , Bayelsa boy."
iammrdynasty said:
"Chilling with the big guys zazoooooh way."
oscarlante said:
"I kinda like this. Low key chills with the mandem."
tmmofficcial said:
"Timaya said nawa ooo that’s very deep Omo ehhhn grace no know any man ooo."
Portable makes appearance
Also among those who made an appearance at Phyno’s home is rising star, Portable. The young man couldn’t contain his excitement as he met the legendary superstars for the first time.
Sharing videos on his Instagram page, Portable wrote:
“Happy to meet some of the legendary in Nigeria music industry tonight. A big man chilling with the big mens.”
I'm in Lagos: Burna Boy shares his location as Shatta Wale's ex-friend pens misleading 'welcome to Ghana' post
See his post below:
Wizkid, Burna Boy link up in London studio
Some weeks ago, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video that made the rounds on social media and showed Wizkid, Burna Boy linking up in a studio in England.
Nigerians, however, made it clear that they are not anticipating the song because Wizkid hardly fulfils his promises about new music.
Funny remarks were also made about how Davido is out there splurging money on a new car while Burna and Wizkid get to work.
Source: Legit.ng