Big Brother Naija superstar Phyna is celebrating her mother as she adds a new year to her beautiful age today, August 28, 2023

The reality TV filled with joy, took to social media to share stunning photographs of her mother while wishing her God's strength and love

Fans and celebrities couldn't help but gush over Phyna's mum as they sent out their heartwarming wishes to the celebrant

Big Brother Naija superstar Phyna is celebrating her mother's birthday today, August 28, 2023.

The reality TV queen, in a series of her mum's lovely images shared online wished a long and beautiful life ahead.

BBNaija Pyhna wishes mum God's love and strength on her birthday Credit: @phynaunusal

Source: Instagram

The Level Up season 7 winner went on to pray for God's strength on her mum.

"It's my Mummy's birthday today. Mayy God bless and strengthen you for us. Happy birthday,y mummy," she wrote.

See her post below

Phyna's birthday post to mum sparks reacts

Fans and celebrities joined the reality star to celebrate her mum.

See their comments below:

monicafriday1:

"Mama Phyna we celebrate you specially. Happy birthday ma. God bless you more."

jaybabelove:

"Beautiful Mama. Many more years of happiness and bountiful blessings."

maadwoa121:

"Happy birthday mummy. May your children continue to bring joy to you. Long life and good health is all we ask of."

bensonokonkwo:

"Happiest birthday to her and my own mothers birthday today May God blessings never depart from them."

bambamsexy14:

"Happy birthday to the world best mum, you will eat the fruit of your labour."

jenniferabdulmalik_a:

"Happy birthday mama. Wishing long life, prosperity and in good heath ."

theresaehebha:

"Happy birthday to your mummy, more years in good health IJN. Amen."

janemena:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful mummy. God’s blessings now and always. Amen❤️❤️."

janeenoss:

"Happy birthday to the woman that gave us Phyna."

Source: Legit.ng