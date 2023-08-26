Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kiddwaya to the disbelief of many is not crushed that his journey was cut short on the show

If anything, the rich kid revealed he is happy the jury chose to send him home instead of Tolanibaj

Kiddwaya also added that Tolani is his girl, he loves her and is happy she got a chance to flourish on the show

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kiddwaya's eviction from the BBNaija All Stars show apparently, cane at a time he needed it the most.

The reality star, in an interview seen online revealed he was happy the jury team that kicked him out chose him instead of Tolanibaj.

Kiddwaya says he is happy Tolanibaj got saved Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

According to him, he already wanted out of the N120m race and he is happy Tolani was up with him and gets to flourish on the show.

An unbothered Kidd also added that he loves Tolani and he is glad the jury made the right decision in the end.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Kidwaya's statement

While some netizens believed Kiddwaya, others claim the eviction pained him but he's trying well to cover it.

Read comments below:

chi_dee_rah':

"Good Samaritan "

sandraremy_:

"If NO WAHALUR was a Person "

wendy_adamma:

"Kidd is always chill with every decision. Naso life too soft for am "

teeh_lyfstyle:

"All thanks goes to Vee for keeping her there so she can disgrace herself very well. Vee you do this one. "

hountondeborah:

"He has been trying so hard to act unbothered since he left., breakfast and Eviction, all together, Kidd need to visit Iyabaracat theropi section."

nne3969:

"You go explain tire, the eviction shock u."

susylicious_hawt:

"Kiddwaya already has 120 million. Money is not his problem."

miss_mheee:

"Nothing really bothers a rich person. The earlier you realize d better for you."

charry_fetimi:

"Kidd is unproblematic."

Would Kiddwaya have given Cee C the N120m?

The Big Brother Naija All Stars season kicked off with Kiddwaya offering Cee C the N120m prize money so she would return home.

Cee C declined as expected, and following his eviction on Sunday, August 20, Kiddwaya opened up about the juicy offer.

In an interview with Pulse, the reality star revealed he was ready to part with the huge sum if Cee C had led him back onstage with Ebuka and withdrew from the competition.

Source: Legit.ng